Texas Children’s Hospital begins admitting adults due to COVID-19 surge

Officials at Texas Children’s Hospital confirmed this week that the facility has begun admitting adults due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

In a statement to KHOU, Texas Children’s Hospital said that it is offering additional ICU and acute care beds for adults and children.

A Special Isolation Unit has been expanded at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus to care for adults with COVID-19.

“Texas Children’s Hospital, our employees, medical staff and leadership team continue to carefully monitor the ongoing active transmission and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area and across the State,” the statement explained. “We are committed to doing our part to assist the city as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.”

Just like that – in Houston we, the pediatricians at Texas Children's Hospital, will now start seeing adult patients. I'm up for the challenge, but please help us out. #WearAMask and stay home. I guess its time to retire my giraffe reflex hammer… — Shubhada Hooli, MD, MPH (@ShubhadaH) June 23, 2020

Texas is one of several states to set a new record number for the number of new cases in the last week.