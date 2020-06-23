Quantcast
Texas Children’s Hospital begins admitting adults due to COVID-19 surge

Published

1 min ago

on

Officials at Texas Children’s Hospital confirmed this week that the facility has begun admitting adults due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

In a statement to KHOU, Texas Children’s Hospital said that it is offering additional ICU and acute care beds for adults and children.

A Special Isolation Unit has been expanded at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus to care for adults with COVID-19.

“Texas Children’s Hospital, our employees, medical staff and leadership team continue to carefully monitor the ongoing active transmission and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area and across the State,” the statement explained. “We are committed to doing our part to assist the city as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.”

Texas is one of several states to set a new record number for the number of new cases in the last week.


