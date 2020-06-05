Texas man threatens protesters with chainsaw — while shouting the n-word
Published 1 min ago
on
By Sky Palma
A video that surfaced on Twitter reportedly taken in McAllen, Texas, shows a man exiting his truck with a chainsaw, confronting peaceful protesters and telling them to “Move!” and “Go home!”
“Don’t let those f*cking n*****s out there fool you,” the man says while walking the sidewalk with the chainsaw.
Watch:
Downtown McAllen pic.twitter.com/kT2AwxTuKr
— Edson Grim 🏠🔌 (@TheHousePlug_) June 5, 2020
