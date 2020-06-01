Texas police trap protesters marching across Dallas bridge

On Monday, officers of the Dallas Police Department trapped a crowd of protesters marching across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, containing them with smoke.

According to witnesses, the police ordered the protesters to lie on the ground, and then began to make arrests.

The protesters marching westbound on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge has been stopped by law enforcement. Officers deployed smoke to deter the marchers from crossing over to the eastbound side of the bridge. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 2, 2020

Protesters are now lying down on the lanes of the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge in Dallas. Dallas PD is using smoke to prevent marchers from getting to the other side of the bridge. It's is past curfew in this area. pic.twitter.com/0KRoGMVKJ6 — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) June 2, 2020

Dallas police seem to have trapped peaceful protesters and media members on a bridge outside of the downtown curfew area and are deploying tear gas on them. https://t.co/ZYGkrpZVjB — Dom (@DomDiFurio) June 2, 2020

