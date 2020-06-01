Quantcast
Texas police trap protesters marching across Dallas bridge

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, officers of the Dallas Police Department trapped a crowd of protesters marching across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, containing them with smoke.

According to witnesses, the police ordered the protesters to lie on the ground, and then began to make arrests.

The protesters marching westbound on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge has been stopped by law enforcement. Officers deployed smoke to deter the marchers from crossing over to the eastbound side of the bridge. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas

WATCH: Police use copters with red cross markings to disperse protesters in DC

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, as protests in D.C. continued to swell even after the police and military scattered crowds at the White House with tear gas, people began reporting that police were using helicopters to forcibly disperse the demonstrators.

Multiple people captured footage of the helicopters, which used downwash to try to force the crowds apart.

Watch below:

Holy shit there are helicopters with red cross markings trying to disperse crowds using downwash in DC RIGHT NOW #DCProtest #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/uLkzliIxtm

'Oh my God!': CNN's Anderson Cooper appears appalled by the real reason Trump went to St. John's Church

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to cause mass disruption and chaos as federal police cleared peaceful protesters with forceful tactics outside the White House ahead of his walk to the nearby St. John’s Church.

And when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins told Anderson Cooper on air of the reported reason behind this move, the host was shocked and appalled.

“Sources are telling my colleague Kevin Liptak that, in part, the reason the president made this trip outside the gates of the White House — a really rare trip, where you do not often see the president walk out of the front door of the White House, walk across Lafayette Square, to St. John’s — was driven, in part, that he was upset by coverage of the fact that he had been rushed to the underground bunker on Friday night during the protests that you saw breaking out here, in front of the White House,” she said.

