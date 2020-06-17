Texas reports record high coronavirus hospitalizations for 5th day in a row

COUNTY NUMBER OF CASES CASES PER 1,000 PEOPLE DEATHS Harris 17,282 3.75 284 Dallas 14,537 5.62 285 Tarrant 7,498 3.71 197 Travis 4,664 3.88 106 Bexar 4,437 2.30 89 El Paso 3,948 4.71 109 Potter 2,789 23.07 36 Fort Bend 2,402 3.25 49 Walker 1,873 26.18 27 Collin 1,787 1.89 38 SEE ALL COUNTIES (237) Statewide 93,206 3.25 2,029 How many people are in the hospital? On April 6, the state started reporting the number of patients with positive tests who are hospitalized. It was 1,153 that day and 2,518 on June 16. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test. As of mid-April, concerns that Texas hospitals would be unable to accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients seem to have been assuaged. ADVERTISEMENT As he makes decisions about how quickly to restart the Texas economy, Abbott says he is watching the number of hospitalizations and the hospitalization rate — the proportion of infected Texans who require hospitalization. Total current hospitalizations The average number of hospitalizations reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. Apr. 12Apr. 26May 10May 24June 75001,0001,5002,0002,5007-day averageJune 162,518 in hospital Hospitalization rate The hospitalization rate is calculated by dividing the number of people who are currently hospitalized by the number of active cases, which is the number of total cases minus deaths and estimated recoveries. Estimated recoveries is a DSHS estimate of how many people require hospitalization and how long it takes most people to recover from the virus. Apr. 12Apr. 26May 10May 24June 75%10%15%June 168.68%

How many people have died? The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of June 16, 2,029 people who tested positive for the virus have died. New deaths from coronavirus each day The average number of deaths reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. Mar. 8Mar. 22Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 141020304050607-day averageJune 1646 deaths How have the number of cases increased each day? On March 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed its reporting system to track case counts directly from counties instead of relying on official case forms, which came in later and caused the state's official count to lag behind other tallies. Increases in testing also led to more detected cases. Health experts say that even gradual steps to reopen businesses will increase the number of people who become sick from the virus. In May, a large one-day spike was reported after testing was done at meatpacking plants in the Amarillo region. Cumulative cases of coronavirus in Texas Mar. 8Mar. 22Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 1420,00040,00060,00080,000100,000June 1693,206 cases New cases of coronavirus each day The average number of cases reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. The number of new cases reported drops on weekends, when labs are less likely to report new data to the state. Mar. 8Mar. 22Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 145001,0001,5002,0002,5007-day averageJune 162,622 cases Daily infection rate Gov. Greg Abbott said he is watching the state's infection rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests conducted. The average daily infection rate is calculated by dividing the 7-day average of positive cases by the 7-day average of tests conducted. This shows how the situation has changed over time by de-emphasizing daily swings. Public health experts want the daily infection rate to remain below 6% Infection rate is not shown because the state did not release viral testing data Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 145%10%15%20%25%30%7-day averageJune 153.72%Goal: Below 6%

How many people have been tested? As of June 16, Texas has administered 1,522,434 tests for the coronavirus since March. Expert opinions differ on how much larger that figure needs to be. We do not know the number of Texans who have gotten a test because some people are tested more than once. The state’s tally also does not include pending tests. Coronavirus test results reported to the state each day The average number of tests reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. Viral tests

Antibody tests

The state did not release the breakdown of tests Mar. 8Mar. 22Apr. 5Apr. 19May 3May 17May 31June 1410,00020,00030,00040,00050,0007-day averageJune 1535,164 tests The DSHS data also might not include all of the tests that have been run in Texas. The state has said it is not getting test data from every private lab, and as of mid-May only 3% of tests were coming from public labs. Even as demand for testing has increased, both public and private labs continue to prioritize Texans who meet certain criteria, but every private lab sets its own criteria. On May 21, DSHS disclosed for the first time that as of a day earlier, it had counted 49,313 antibody tests as part of its "Total Tests" tally. That represents 6.4% of the 770,241 total tests that the state had reported on May 20. Health experts have warned against counting antibody and standard viral tests together because they are distinctly different tests. Antibody tests detect whether someone was previously infected, while standard viral tests determine whether someone currently has the virus. Antibody tests are typically reported a day late.

How is this impacting Texans of color? While early reports from other parts of the country indicate black Americans are disproportionately likely to get sick or die from the new coronavirus, it's virtually impossible to determine if that grim reality is playing out in Texas because information released by state health officials is notably incomplete. The limited data provided to the Tribune offers a murky glimpse of the virus' impact on Texas communities of color. Race and ethnicity are reported as unknown for a significant portion of the completed case reports. (Agency officials said some people prefer not to provide the information.) Although state leaders acknowledge the demographic data is lacking, they have indicated the state won't be taking steps to mandate reporting to fill in the gaps.