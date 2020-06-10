Texas sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations for third straight day

The state of Texas is seeing a record number of people hospitalized after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Jeremy Wallace, Texas on Wednesday reported having 2,153 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the third straight day that the state has set a record for hospitalizations.

“Texas has now seen hospitalizations increase 42 percent since Memorial Day,” Wallace reports. “Over last 7-days we are now averaging 1,927 hospitalizations per day. During previous 7 days that was 1,737 per day. Before that? 1,601 per day. Clearly upward trend.”

Even though the number of coronavirus hospitalizations is spiking, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the state still has plenty of capacity in its hospitals, with a total of more than 13,000 beds still available.

“Every Texan who needs access to a hospital bed will have access to a hospital bed,” the governor’s communications director tells Wallace.