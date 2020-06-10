Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations for third straight day

Published

1 hour ago

on

The state of Texas is seeing a record number of people hospitalized after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Jeremy Wallace, Texas on Wednesday reported having 2,153 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the third straight day that the state has set a record for hospitalizations.

“Texas has now seen hospitalizations increase 42 percent since Memorial Day,” Wallace reports. “Over last 7-days we are now averaging 1,927 hospitalizations per day. During previous 7 days that was 1,737 per day. Before that? 1,601 per day. Clearly upward trend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the number of coronavirus hospitalizations is spiking, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the state still has plenty of capacity in its hospitals, with a total of more than 13,000 beds still available.

“Every Texan who needs access to a hospital bed will have access to a hospital bed,” the governor’s communications director tells Wallace.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White man spews the N-word at Black officers because he’s upset about George Floyd’s killing

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

In a video circulating online, a man can be seen hurling racist insults at two African American police officers in Washington D.C., NBC Washington reports.

The man, who is white, is seen in the video walking up to the officers and accusing them of killing someone.

"Who?" one of the officers asks.

"George Floyd," the man responds.

When the officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the man responds that "the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city's shut down because of you people," before launching into a tirade of expletives and racial slurs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac — AND a bumbling idiot

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Editor's note: This story originally ran in 2015

Communities across America are beginning to embrace Indigenous People's Day. Is this an example of political correctness run amok, as conservatives tend to see it? Or, are liberals right in arguing that it's an important acknowledgement that beneath the foundation of our vaunted Western values lie the scorched remains of millions of native Americans?

Allow me to offer a Third Way.

It's true that by modern standards, Christopher Columbus was clearly a genocidal maniac, although his brutality toward indigenous people wasn't all that exceptional in the context of early European colonialism.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is the real reason Jeb Bush’s son just endorsed Trump: columnist

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, George P. Bush, son of former Florida Governor and onetime GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush, said that "President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism," adding that he plans to vote for Trump in November.

CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that's "big news" because Bushes are known to dislike Trump.

"Jeb Bush announced in May 2016 that he would not vote for Trump in the general election after he lost to Trump in the 2016 primary -- in which the billionaire repeatedly mocked the former governor as 'low energy,'" Cillizza writes. And in a 2019 interview with CNN's David Axelrod, Jeb encouraged a primary challenge to Trump. "To have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative I think is important," he said.

Continue Reading
 
 