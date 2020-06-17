‘That is obscene!’ CNN’s Tapper slams Trump for okaying China’s crackdown on ethnic minorities

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Jake Tapper expressed horror at the new allegation in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book that President Donald Trump appeared to approve of China’s concentration camps for a Muslim ethnic minority.
“There is another national security [issue] at play here having to do with the Chinese,” said Tapper. “Bolton notes in 2018 the Trump administration was considering sanctions against China for how they are treating the Uighurs, the Muslim Chinese. ‘At the opening dinner of the Osaka G20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, President Xi’ — the President of China — ‘had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in China. According to our interpreter, Trump said that President Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.'”
“That is, if true, obscene,” said Tapper. “The president of the United States of America, signing off with the Chinese president, go ahead and build your concentration camps locking up this ethnic minority.”
According to a report from American Military News, for the fourth time in a single week U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian bombers flying flying near Alaska, with two such incidents occurring on Tuesday night alone.
“NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.
Rapper Killer Mike sat down with the Washington Post in Atlanta before the prosecutors announced the charges against the officers in the Rayshard Brooks slaying. He explained that it has been 56 years since the Civil Rights Movement and people of color shouldn't have to continue to fight for their rights.
"We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee," he said, comparing lynchings to legalized murder of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of police.
He then walked through the greatest civil rights leaders beginning with Frederick Douglass, who advocated the right to vote for women and people of color 100 years ago.