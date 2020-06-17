Quantcast
‘That is obscene!’ CNN’s Tapper slams Trump for okaying China’s crackdown on ethnic minorities

Published

3 mins ago

on

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Jake Tapper expressed horror at the new allegation in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book that President Donald Trump appeared to approve of China’s concentration camps for a Muslim ethnic minority.

“There is another national security [issue] at play here having to do with the Chinese,” said Tapper. “Bolton notes in 2018 the Trump administration was considering sanctions against China for how they are treating the Uighurs, the Muslim Chinese. ‘At the opening dinner of the Osaka G20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, President Xi’ — the President of China — ‘had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in China. According to our interpreter, Trump said that President Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.'”

“That is, if true, obscene,” said Tapper. “The president of the United States of America, signing off with the Chinese president, go ahead and build your concentration camps locking up this ethnic minority.”

Watch below:


