The best-case scenario is that Russia has dirt on Donald Trump

The New York Times reported this week that Donald Trump was briefed in March that a Russian intelligence unit that “has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats” offered Afghan insurgents bounties to kill US troops. “Islamist militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, are believed to have collected some bounty money,” according to the report, which was confirmed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Twenty US service members were killed in Afghanistan last year.

Trump was given “a menu of potential options” to respond to the attacks, but “the White House has yet to authorize any step.”

A month later, in late April, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “issued a rare joint statement” commemorating US and Russian forces linking up in Germany during World War II, saying it was “an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause.”

Two weeks later, in early May, he bragged about his efforts to forge closer ties with Russia to a gathering of Republican lawmakers, saying, “all of a sudden, we have this great friendship. And, by the way, getting along with Russia is a great thing, getting along with Putin and Russia is a great thing.”

Later that month, he outraged other Western leaders by inviting Putin to attend the G7 meeting. He then spoke to Putin about getting Russia re-admitted to the organization that had expelled it over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

There has long been speculation that Russia has some sort of kompromat on Trump. Mythical “pee tapes” aside, Trump has longstanding ties to the Russian mob dating back 30 years. Russian money poured into Trumpworld when no bank would give him a loan after his casinos went belly-up. Russian oligarchs and other members of the country’s elite have reportedly snatched up $100 million worth of his tacky properties in Florida alone. He made over $50 million on one “strange” real estate deal with Dmitry Rybolovlev, a billionaire oligarch.

If Russia has dirt on Trump, that may be the best-case scenario. Because what are the alternatives? That he’s such a narcissist that Putin’s praise so flatters him that he’s willing to overlook Russia putting bounties on US troops’ heads? That he’s thanking them for meddling in the 2016 and 2020 elections on his behalf? That it’s just an act of trolling or revenge against the intelligence community and the FBI for embarrassing him with their reports of Russian interference and subsequent investigations? Or is he looking to assure that Russian cash continues to flow into his businesses after he leaves office? Maybe he still has high hopes to get that Trump Tower Moscow deal off the ground.

If the Commander-in-Chief is continuing to do Russia’s bidding after being informed that they’re paying people to kill US soldiers because they could destroy him, or possibly land him in prison, that would at least be an act of self-preservation. The alternatives are pettier, and would show that not only can he be bought off, but that he can be had cheaply.

This is troubling, to say the least…

The Pentagon is facing a hemorrhage of talent as senior officials resign amid continued efforts by the White House to purge those perceived as political foes, including the Army lieutenant colonel who testified in the House impeachment hearings… In all of the cases, [Defense Secretary Mike] Esper tried to push back against the White House, officials said, but failed and was left to offer only a thanks for their service. The departures come as Mr. Trump has precipitated a standoff with the military over a number of issues, including whether to deploy active-duty troops against protesters or rename military bases that honor Confederate officers. [New York Times]

Rick Bright, the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whistle-blower who detailed how the agency’s pandemic response was hobbled by cronyism and corruption, has filed another complaint alleging ongoing retaliation against him for bringing those problems to light, which is illegal.

There never was a “China deal.” China and the Trump regime gave different accounts of their “phase one” agreement, which was unenforceable. But Trump got his headlines.

Fast-forward to this week: “A trade deal worth $200 billion between China and the United States is ‘fully intact,’ President Donald Trump said Monday night, just hours after his senior trade adviser rattled markets by saying the pact was ‘over,'” according to NBC.

Four days after Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of PPE, “Eric Beach, who had no experience in supplying medical goods, formed Colt International, Inc. touting connections with 3M. Beach is also the co-founder of the Great America PAC, which has raised more than $40 million for Mr. Trump. The PAC has produced attack ads against the president’s opponents, including rival Joe Biden.” CBS has that story.

Meanwhile, “a company created by a former Pentagon official who describes himself as a White House volunteer for Vice President Mike Pence won a $2.4 million dollar contract in May — its first federal award — to supply the Bureau of Prisons with surgical gowns,” according to ProPublica.

We’ve had at least one story like this in our roundups virtually every week. The grifters are out in force.

If only we had a law-and-order president who would stand up to looters…

In a newly announced rule, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has signaled she is standing firm on her intention to reroute millions of dollars in coronavirus aid money to K-12 private school students.https://t.co/60APnN1tcV — NPR (@NPR) June 26, 2020

CREW:

Officials from the Department of Transportation (DOT) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and outside colleagues were shocked to learn that President Trump replaced Acting IG Mitchell Behm, a longstanding member of the office, with a political appointee, according to new documents obtained by CREW. At the time of his demotion, Behm was overseeing a high profile investigation of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s alleged favoritism benefiting her husband Senator Mitch McConnell’s political prospects. The records CREW received suggest that one of the subjects of that investigation informed Behm of the shakeup, and allude to larger concerns about Trump’s pattern of installing loyalists.

Only the best people…

The White House’s nominee for a top Pentagon post repeatedly spread conspiracy theories that a former CIA director tried to overthrow President Donald Trump and even have him assassinated in newly discovered comments from radio and television appearances as well as on social media.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who was nominated to become the under secretary of defense for policy at the Department of Defense, promoted conspiracy theories that John Brennan, the former CIA director, wanted to oust Trump from office, and pushed a bogus conspiracy theory that Brennan sent a coded tweet to order the assassination of Trump in 2018. [ CNN

Donald Trump fired the head of United States Agency for Global Media, which produces Voice of America and other outlets, and appointed a loyalist, Michael Pack, to run the agency. Pack in turn fired a bunch of senior officials, raising concerns on both sides of the aisle that Trump was turning the government’s media operations into pro-Trump propaganda outlets.

This week, a lawsuit was filed alleging that Pack didn’t have the legal authority to purge many of the organization’s leaders. According to The New York Times , the suit also claims that “in firing the chiefs of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Mr. Pack violated a ‘firewall’ clause in a federal broadcasting law and agency regulations that shield the government-funded news outlets from political interference and manipulation.”

Speaking of things that are illegal , “in a 2-1 ruling, a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that diverting $2.5 billion Congress had appropriated for the military” to pay for Trump’s stupid wall “violated the Constitution and is unlawful.”

Reuters reports that “Donald Trump’s administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats.”

Recall that arms sales to Saudi Arabia was one of the issues that former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was investigating when Trump fired him.

This is awkward: “Kosovo’s president, Hashim Thaci, was indicted on a range of war crimes charges, including nearly 100 murders, a special prosecutor in The Hague announced Wednesday, just three days before the leader was due at the White House for a special summit with Serbia,” according to The Washington Post

The Trump regime slashed the CDC’s budget, ignored it advice repeatedly and thoroughly demoralized what had been the world’s premier public health agency. Now Politico reports that they’re trying to blame CDC for their own deadly negligence managing the Covid-19 outbreak.