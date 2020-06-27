The best-case scenario is that Russia has dirt on Donald Trump
The New York Times reported this week that Donald Trump was briefed in March that a Russian intelligence unit that “has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats” offered Afghan insurgents bounties to kill US troops. “Islamist militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, are believed to have collected some bounty money,” according to the report, which was confirmed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Twenty US service members were killed in Afghanistan last year.
Trump was given “a menu of potential options” to respond to the attacks, but “the White House has yet to authorize any step.”
A month later, in late April, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “issued a rare joint statement” commemorating US and Russian forces linking up in Germany during World War II, saying it was “an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause.”
Two weeks later, in early May, he bragged about his efforts to forge closer ties with Russia to a gathering of Republican lawmakers, saying, “all of a sudden, we have this great friendship. And, by the way, getting along with Russia is a great thing, getting along with Putin and Russia is a great thing.”
Later that month, he outraged other Western leaders by inviting Putin to attend the G7 meeting. He then spoke to Putin about getting Russia re-admitted to the organization that had expelled it over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
There has long been speculation that Russia has some sort of kompromat on Trump. Mythical “pee tapes” aside, Trump has longstanding ties to the Russian mob dating back 30 years. Russian money poured into Trumpworld when no bank would give him a loan after his casinos went belly-up. Russian oligarchs and other members of the country’s elite have reportedly snatched up $100 million worth of his tacky properties in Florida alone. He made over $50 million on one “strange” real estate deal with Dmitry Rybolovlev, a billionaire oligarch.
If Russia has dirt on Trump, that may be the best-case scenario. Because what are the alternatives? That he’s such a narcissist that Putin’s praise so flatters him that he’s willing to overlook Russia putting bounties on US troops’ heads? That he’s thanking them for meddling in the 2016 and 2020 elections on his behalf? That it’s just an act of trolling or revenge against the intelligence community and the FBI for embarrassing him with their reports of Russian interference and subsequent investigations? Or is he looking to assure that Russian cash continues to flow into his businesses after he leaves office? Maybe he still has high hopes to get that Trump Tower Moscow deal off the ground.
If the Commander-in-Chief is continuing to do Russia’s bidding after being informed that they’re paying people to kill US soldiers because they could destroy him, or possibly land him in prison, that would at least be an act of self-preservation. The alternatives are pettier, and would show that not only can he be bought off, but that he can be had cheaply.
*****
This is troubling, to say the least…
The Pentagon is facing a hemorrhage of talent as senior officials resign amid continued efforts by the White House to purge those perceived as political foes, including the Army lieutenant colonel who testified in the House impeachment hearings…
In all of the cases, [Defense Secretary Mike] Esper tried to push back against the White House, officials said, but failed and was left to offer only a thanks for their service. The departures come as Mr. Trump has precipitated a standoff with the military over a number of issues, including whether to deploy active-duty troops against protesters or rename military bases that honor Confederate officers. [New York Times]
*****
Rick Bright, the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whistle-blower who detailed how the agency’s pandemic response was hobbled by cronyism and corruption, has filed another complaint alleging ongoing retaliation against him for bringing those problems to light, which is illegal.
*****
There never was a “China deal.” China and the Trump regime gave different accounts of their “phase one” agreement, which was unenforceable. But Trump got his headlines.
Fast-forward to this week: “A trade deal worth $200 billion between China and the United States is ‘fully intact,’ President Donald Trump said Monday night, just hours after his senior trade adviser rattled markets by saying the pact was ‘over,'” according to NBC.
*****
Four days after Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of PPE, “Eric Beach, who had no experience in supplying medical goods, formed Colt International, Inc. touting connections with 3M. Beach is also the co-founder of the Great America PAC, which has raised more than $40 million for Mr. Trump. The PAC has produced attack ads against the president’s opponents, including rival Joe Biden.” CBS has that story.
Meanwhile, “a company created by a former Pentagon official who describes himself as a White House volunteer for Vice President Mike Pence won a $2.4 million dollar contract in May — its first federal award — to supply the Bureau of Prisons with surgical gowns,” according to ProPublica.
We’ve had at least one story like this in our roundups virtually every week. The grifters are out in force.
*****
If only we had a law-and-order president who would stand up to looters…
*****
CREW:
Officials from the Department of Transportation (DOT) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and outside colleagues were shocked to learn that President Trump replaced Acting IG Mitchell Behm, a longstanding member of the office, with a political appointee, according to new documents obtained by CREW.
At the time of his demotion, Behm was overseeing a high profile investigation of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s alleged favoritism benefiting her husband Senator Mitch McConnell’s political prospects. The records CREW received suggest that one of the subjects of that investigation informed Behm of the shakeup, and allude to larger concerns about Trump’s pattern of installing loyalists.
*****
Only the best people…
The White House’s nominee for a top Pentagon post repeatedly spread conspiracy theories that a former CIA director tried to overthrow President Donald Trump and even have him assassinated in newly discovered comments from radio and television appearances as well as on social media.
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who was nominated to become the under secretary of defense for policy at the Department of Defense, promoted conspiracy theories that John Brennan, the former CIA director, wanted to oust Trump from office, and pushed a bogus conspiracy theory that Brennan sent a coded tweet to order the assassination of Trump in 2018. [CNN]
‘A lot of red lights flashing’ for Republicans now that Trump’s economy won’t save his re-election bid: report
According to a Bloomberg report, Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected are continuing to collapse despite the fact that some polls still show voters believe he would be better at handling the U.S. economy than Joe Biden -- and that has GOP consultants frantic.
According to one longtime GOP analyst whose career dates back to the Ronald Reagan administration, he's not optimistic about the president's chances in November.
Bloomberg reports, "Donald Trump can see one bright spot amid a sea of public opinion polls predicting he’ll lose to Joe Biden -- a majority of voters in the states he needs to win trust him to manage the economy. But Republican strategists say they doubt Trump’s promise that the economy will quickly recover and that he can rebuild it to its former strength will win over voters more concerned for the first time with a public health crisis and while the economy is still hobbled by high unemployment and slow growth."
‘No one is above the law’: Federal court slaps down Trump’s money grab
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals handed President Donald Trump another rebuke Friday by ruling that the administration's efforts to redirect previously appropriated Pentagon funds towards his border wall was an unlawful violation of the Constitution.
"These funds were appropriated for other purposes, and the transfer amounted to 'drawing funds from the Treasury without authorization by statute and thus violating the Appropriations Clause,'" wrote Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas in the majority opinion."Therefore, the transfer of funds here was unlawful."
Kellyanne Conway was the inspiration for her husband’s anti-Trump Lincoln Project attacks on the president: report
According to a deep dive by Politico into the success that the conservative anti-Trump Lincoln Project is having getting under the president's skin, one of the founders of the group admitted that the inspiration for a rapid response team came from the wife of one of the other founders.
That would be a counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, wife of Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway.
According to Reed Galen who partnered on the project with Conway and GOP strategists Rick Wilson and John Weaver, he knew he and his partners were on the right track with their ads that harshly criticize Trump in a way that ads from the Democrats don't when the president started complaining about them on Twitter.