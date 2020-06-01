Quantcast
‘The gas was necessary’: Police defending tear-gassing protesters — but the mayor wants to apologize in person

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in Richmond, Virginia deployed tear gas against people protesting police violence on Monday.

Videos from the scene show clouds of gas as protesters run from the scene.

“To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument,” Richmond Police posted on Twitter. “Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

But protesters who were on the scene disputed the account.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asked protesters who were gassed to come to a rally at City Hall on Tuesday so he could apologize in person.

Here are some of the scenes from the incident:

