‘The gas was necessary’: Police defending tear-gassing protesters — but the mayor wants to apologize in person

Police in Richmond, Virginia deployed tear gas against people protesting police violence on Monday.

Videos from the scene show clouds of gas as protesters run from the scene.

“To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument,” Richmond Police posted on Twitter. “Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

But protesters who were on the scene disputed the account.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asked protesters who were gassed to come to a rally at City Hall on Tuesday so he could apologize in person.

To the peaceful protesters who were gassed tonight, please come. I want to apologize in person. pic.twitter.com/EwKW4TFmAc — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 2, 2020

Here are some of the scenes from the incident:

The @RichmondPolice Dept is doing a GREAT job alienating people like myself who, 20 years ago, would probably have been solid”!law and order” Republican voters. I’m in the West End, I’m an affluent white male, and I never thought I’d be saying this but ACAB #RVA — story bites (@wordoeuvres) June 2, 2020

From peaceful protest to the cops pepper spraying people. And yes, before curfew. Phone videos on y’all. pic.twitter.com/EYxWyJPLI5 — Chelsea Higgs Wise (@ChelseaWiseRVA) June 1, 2020

Tear gassing peaceful protestors without warning is unacceptable. We need more answers on why this happened. Witness accounts and video on the scene suggest this was unprovoked. https://t.co/r6Enjttf6T — Jennifer McClellan (@JennMcClellanVA) June 2, 2020

Look at what’s happening everyone! The Cops are the thugs here. They clearly fired first shot and escalated the situation! @CBS6 @NBC12 #RVA pic.twitter.com/6r5lJSJkxT — Antarchy🤯 (@annttmoney) June 1, 2020

Do you see any violence from us?? I sure don’t. pic.twitter.com/WnnwvRalAj — Dem (@demicolonrios) June 2, 2020

Video of the tear gas spreading through crowd during #richmondprotest / #GeorgeFloydprotest in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/ohLxZrOOeF — VPM (@myVPM) June 1, 2020