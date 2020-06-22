Quantcast
The Gettysburg Address was 272 words — while Trump’s ramp talk topped at 1798

Writing in CNN, Chris Cillizza says that although President Trump planned for his Tulsa rally to be a reinvigorating kickstart to his campaign, it turned out to be something very different — “a window into a deeply insecure President fixated on an episode of perceived weakness following the commencement address he delivered to West Point cadets a week earlier.”

“Trump dedicated 1,798 words to retelling the story of his speech to cadets and his halting, tentative walk down a ramp after the address,” Cillizza writes. “By way of comparison, Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was 272 words — or roughly one-sixth as long.”

According to Cillizza, it doesn’t take a mental health expert to know what’s going on. Trump, always concerned with looking weak, “is fixated on the ramp incident and doing absolutely everything he can to reshape the narrative to making himself look better in the eyes of the public.”

Cillizza contends that Trump’s ramp rant wasn’t pre-written as a part of his speech. It was just another example of Trump going off script for the sake of his own ego. “A man so desperate to avoid being cast as weak or frail that he spends an inordinate amount of time re-telling a story that makes him look bad to a crowd that is, at best, marginally interested.”

Read the full op-ed over at CNN.


Trump refuses to say if he officially ordered curb on COVID-19 tests: ‘We’ve done too good of a job’

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday refused to say if he had officially ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed in order to reduce the number of confirmed cases.

"Slow the testing down, please," Trump recalled telling administration officials at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

Spokespeople for the president later insisted that the he was "joking" when he made the remarks.

The president was asked about the statement by Scripps correspondent Joe St. George on Monday.

June 22, 2020

By

Fired US Attorney handed over a slate of Trump cases to tackle to his deputy

June 22, 2020

By

Audrey Strauss has just taken over a slate of cases involving President Donald Trump, now that Attorney General Bill Barr has removed U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

The Detroit News noted Monday that "the position is the most important federal law-enforcement role outside of Washington." The SDNY has been run by such names as Preet Bharara, Rudy Giuliani and James Comey.

"A graduate of Barnard College and Columbia Law School, Strauss first became a Southern District federal prosecutor in 1976. She served in the office until 1983 and then worked in Washington as a staff lawyer in the independent counsel investigation into the Reagan-era Iran-Contra affair," the report said about her biography.

