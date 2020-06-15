The NYPD will disband plainclothes violent crimes unit with history of shootings

The New York Police Department announced that it would be disbanding the violent crimes unit that operates in plain clothes while on the streets. The unit has been “involved in some of the city’s most notorious police shootings,” reported the New York Times.

According to Axios and NBC-NYC, the officers in the unit will be reassigned.

“Thankfully, here in New York City, angry demonstrations have turned peaceful. Thoughtful discussions about reform have emerged,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Monday.

“This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city,” Shea said. “This is 21st-century policing. We must do it in a manner that builds trust between the officers and the community they serve.”