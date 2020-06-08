‘The only thing Trump doesn’t want his name on’: President mocked after #TrumpRecession trends nationwide

According to The New York Times this Monday, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced that the United States entered into a recession in February, long before the economic downturn that was triggered by the coronavirus lockdowns.

The news added a new dynamic to the debate over the economy, causing many of President Trump critics on Twitter to point out that the news contradicts Trump’s rosy proclamations about the economy before coronavirus hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump caused the recession even before the Corona hit? #TrumpRecession pic.twitter.com/0Buf2kr56K — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) June 8, 2020

10 months before economist’s predictions, the US economy entered into #Recession in February, BEFORE any US #COVID19 lockdown orders. When will R’s learn that Democrats Grow the economy while the @GOP, @SenateGOP & @HouseGOP destroys it for their 1% donors.#TrumpRecession pic.twitter.com/SdaeUaLPnQ — Trinity (@TrinityResists) June 8, 2020

In fact, the U.S. economy went into recession three months after Trump's boast – and before the country went into lockdown This happened despite $1.5 trillion in tax cuts that created a massive deficit and failed to increase jobs, wages or business investment. #TrumpRecession pic.twitter.com/uxHd6jxJRV — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be nice if everyone could retweet a THANK YOU to @BarackObama & @JoeBiden for creating an economic recovery so strong & enduring that it lasted all the way from June 2009 to February 2020 when the #TrumpRecession began. #ThanksObama! #ThanksBiden! https://t.co/WyYtC6r9ht — Richard Hine (@richardhine) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The only thing Trump doesn't want his name on: #TrumpRecession. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that the #TrumpRecession began before the coronavirus shutdowns is another reminder that the GOP billionaire tax giveaway was a fraud. https://t.co/l9Xrx3ym2X — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) June 8, 2020

Can we please all agree that this experiment of having a dumb TV host and shady real estate developer with no government knowledge, 5 kids from 3 marriages, 6 bankruptcies, 46 charges of sexual assault, and 35,000 lawsuits as president is not going well at all? #TrumpRecession — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: "The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, a group of economists declared Monday," ending the Obama expansion — the longest expansion on record. So you can't blame COVID-19 for the #TrumpRecession — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020

The National Bureau of Economic Research declared Monday that the recession began in February.

This means even without COVID-19, the economy would still tank due to Trump. #TrumpRecession — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Congrats to tRump, it took President Bush 7 years to get us into recession, it’s only took tRump 3 years #TrumpRecession https://t.co/njs0hZoHAU — Mama Resister (@mama2agn) June 8, 2020

The Trump Recession is official. True, the virus was one source, but his ineptitude magnified it greatly. USA decline in GDP (4.8%) MUCH worse than S Korea (1.3%) because they had a leader and acted. They controlled the virus, death and the economy. #TrumpVirus #TrumpRecession — Lee Leavitt (@LeavittLee) June 8, 2020