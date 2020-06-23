‘The people want to vote’: Citizens bang on doors of locked polling place in Kentucky

On Tuesday, a judge issued an injunction forcing the only polling place in Louisville, Kentucky, to keep its doors open for another half an hour after a chaotic scramble that left dozens of voters who had arrived on time locked out of the Expo Center.

Kentucky has among the strictest voting deadlines in the country, with polls closing at 6 pm ET. Although state laws generally count anyone who got in line before the polls closed as still eligible to vote, problems arose because several people reportedly had to wait up to half an hour to park — with some of them arriving well before polls closed but not making it to the door until three minutes after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporters captured images of outraged people banging on the doors, demanding election officials let them inside.

The last-minute judicial order allowing them to vote came after a challenge from Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker. Rival Senate primary candidate Amy McGrath also filed for an injunction.

Watch below:

ALL THESE VOTERS HAVE BEEN LOCKED OUTSIDE THE EXPO CENTER IN LOUISVILLE WHEN THEY WERE IN LINE AT 6PM. Booker campaign has filed an injunction demanding anybody in line or in line to park is able to vote. pic.twitter.com/GmDo5XxSsR — Becca Rast (@BeccaRast) June 23, 2020

Many people now locked out of voting in Louisville…doors closed at 6pm sharp in Kentucky. They are telling @WCKitchen team they arrived before but traffic was backed up getting into Exposition Center & 30 mins just to get to parking lot… #ChefsForDemocracy pic.twitter.com/32dtxQ1kZQ — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The people want to vote. pic.twitter.com/ATYDrQcS3L — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is completely unacceptable. If you are in line, you should be allowed to vote. https://t.co/J3NmX8rzrQ — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT