‘The silent majority has been anti-Trump’: Conservative calls BS on president’s boasts of mass support

President Donald Trump has taken to claiming that a “silent majority” of Americans support him even as his sinking poll numbers have put his reelection campaign in serious jeopardy.

However, conservative David Frum on Monday called B.S. on the president’s claims of hidden mass support during a CNN appearance discussing Trump’s response to anti-police brutality protests.

“When the president speaks of ‘silent majorities,’ the silent majority of this country, except for a couple of days at the very beginning of his presidency, the silent majority of this country has been firmly and determinantly and unchangingly anti-Trump,” Frum said. “President Trump speaks for a noisy and aggrieved minority, never a silent majority.”

Frum then said that this aggrieved minority has become even more angry in recent days as it’s seen how successful anti-brutality protests have been at moving public opinion.

“The striking thing about these protests is at the beginning there was violence, at the beginning there was looting,” he said. “As they have proceeded, and I’ve witnessed this, I’ve watched the marches here in Washington, as they’ve proceeded they become bigger, they become more peaceful, they become more orderly, they become happier and they become both more multiracial.”

Watch the video below.