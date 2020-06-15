‘The silent majority has been anti-Trump’: Conservative calls BS on president’s boasts of mass support
President Donald Trump has taken to claiming that a “silent majority” of Americans support him even as his sinking poll numbers have put his reelection campaign in serious jeopardy.
However, conservative David Frum on Monday called B.S. on the president’s claims of hidden mass support during a CNN appearance discussing Trump’s response to anti-police brutality protests.
“When the president speaks of ‘silent majorities,’ the silent majority of this country, except for a couple of days at the very beginning of his presidency, the silent majority of this country has been firmly and determinantly and unchangingly anti-Trump,” Frum said. “President Trump speaks for a noisy and aggrieved minority, never a silent majority.”
Frum then said that this aggrieved minority has become even more angry in recent days as it’s seen how successful anti-brutality protests have been at moving public opinion.
“The striking thing about these protests is at the beginning there was violence, at the beginning there was looting,” he said. “As they have proceeded, and I’ve witnessed this, I’ve watched the marches here in Washington, as they’ve proceeded they become bigger, they become more peaceful, they become more orderly, they become happier and they become both more multiracial.”
No, Republicans aren’t split over Trump — and they never will be: CNN columnist
When Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced that she might not vote for President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, speculation spun a fantasy that Republicans were splitting from the president. According to CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer, this really was just a fantasy.
The desperate and hopeful claim that Republicans would abandon Trump to save themselves is a narrative that every network and every national paper has speculated on since the days of the "Access Hollywood" tape.
"It needs to stop," wrote Zelizer. "The notion that there is a major fissure between the Republicans and President Trump simply masks the character of the modern party. Republicans nominated and elected Donald Trump to be President four years ago. They have stood by him, and done so even in the toughest of times. Nothing, even his 'fine people' remarks after a 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville or his recent hardline response to mass marches over George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, shakes this."
Internet stunned by ‘complete psychopath’ Trump attorney Jenna Ellis after she throws a ‘tantrum’ on CNN
Reaction to an appearance by one of Donald Trump's attorney's on CNN on Sunday morning was fast and furious on Twitter, with commenters stunned by her ranting about 'fake news" and badgering of CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Appearing on CNN's "Reliable Sources," Jenna Ellis -- who is attached to the president's re-election campaign -- attacked recent polling that shows the president losing in a match-up with probable opponent Joe Biden, trashed CNN and accused of the host of being an "activist."
Trump attorney flames out in unhinged CNN rant claiming Trump is winning except in ‘junk science’ polls
Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, on Sunday defended a lawsuit threat against CNN which seeks to suppress a poll showing the president losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"No pollster in the world would stand behind this as a legitimate poll, according to industry standards," Ellis told CNN's Brian Stelter. "So why would CNN? Why?"
"What industry standards?" Stelter asked. "This poll is in line with other network polls. Pretty much every poll shows Trump losing to Biden."