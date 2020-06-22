‘The spell has been broken’: President’s former communications director says Trump supporters are ‘moving on’

Donald Trump’s poorly-attended rally in Tulsa may have broken the bond he has with his supporters, one of the president’s former top advisor said on Monday.

“The spell has been broken,” former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci declared on Twitter.

“They people are moving on and want to heal from his nonsense,” he explained.

Earlier in the day, Scaramucci suggested Trump was losing the culture wars.

“Why is he imploding so fast? He has missed the moment, people want to end the culture war and come together,” Scaramucci wrote.

