‘The SS Trump is floundering’ — and Republicans may ‘jump off the ship like fleeing rats’: Steve Schmidt
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt painted an “ominous” picture of President Donald Trump’s approval ratings during a Monday evening appearance on MSNBC.
Schmidt was interviewed about the 2020 elections by Lawrence O’Donnell on “The Last Word,” who asked about the latest presidential polling.
“Well, the way that the campaigns are looking at this now is they’re looking at the average of all of the polls. So you’re looking at an 8%, 9% lead for [Joe] Biden by the average, but you’re looking at decimation inside Trump’s internal numbers on all of the questions of leadership, on decency, on being up to and fit for the job of being president,” he replied.
“He’s just lost the confidence of the American people during this season of ineptitude and incompetence in his performance and you see that throughout the poll,” he explained.
Trump’s dismal polling could also hurt Senate Republicans facing reelection in 2020.
“Now, when you look at the state polls and you look at the trajectory of some of the Senate races, if you’re a Republican, you’re starting to tremble. These numbers are very, very ominous at this hour,” he noted.
“And so you could see in the coming months more and more of these Republicans starting to jump off the ship like fleeing rats. But, you know, at the end they’ve lashed their masts to the S.S. Tump, and the S.S. Trump is foundering in heavy seas — that’s what the poll number says,” he concluded.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘The SS Trump is floundering’ — and Republicans may ‘jump off the ship like fleeing rats’: Steve Schmidt
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt painted an "ominous" picture of President Donald Trump's approval ratings during a Monday evening appearance on MSNBC.
Schmidt was interviewed about the 2020 elections by Lawrence O'Donnell on "The Last Word," who asked about the latest presidential polling.
"Well, the way that the campaigns are looking at this now is they're looking at the average of all of the polls. So you're looking at an 8%, 9% lead for [Joe] Biden by the average, but you're looking at decimation inside Trump's internal numbers on all of the questions of leadership, on decency, on being up to and fit for the job of being president," he replied.
2020 Election
‘Snowflake’ Trump mocked for hiring ‘highly respected pollster’ to refute CNN poll –turns out they’re low-rated
President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN's shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.
Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as "Fake," and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a "highly respected pollster" to analyze CNN's work.
"They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm," Trump claimed of the CNN poll. "Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!"
2020 Election
Biden launches LGBTQ voting initiative as Trump totally ignores Pride Month
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is launching Out for Biden, an LGBTQ voting initiative for Pride month, while President Donald Trump ignores the LGBTQ community and refuses to honor the historic events that propelled equality forward this month. Biden has an 8000 word policy plan on LGBTQ equality. He also issued a statement marking LGBTQ Pride Month on June 1. Trump has never issued a proclamation honoring LGBTQ Pride month, although last year he posted a tweet, managing to turn the month's focus to himself.