The Texas lawmakers who led the Sandra Bland Act are pushing to reinstate the police reforms stripped from their original bill
The lawmakers said they are acting in response to the death of Houston native George Floyd.
After Sandra Bland’s death in a rural Texas jail drew outrage across the nation, two Texas lawmakers filed a comprehensive bill to address racial profiling during traffic stops, ban police from stopping drivers on a traffic violation as a pretext to investigate other potential crimes, limit police searches of vehicles and other jail and policing reforms.
But by the time the Legislature passed it, most of the sweeping provisions related to policing had been stripped out.
Now, on the heels of the death of George Floyd, those lawmakers say they’re determined to try again to push those reforms through when the Legislature reconvenes in January 2021.
State Sen. John Whitmire and state Rep. Garnet Coleman, both Houston Democrats who chair relevant committees in their respective chambers, said in a joint news release Tuesday they would continue to work together on criminal justice reform efforts next year. Whitmire’s chief of staff and Coleman confirmed to The Texas Tribune that they will begin with pushing again for measures they hoped to achieve with the 2017 law — like investigations into racial profiling and officer consequences. Many provisions were removed from the bill after law enforcement opposition.
The announcement comes weeks after Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck up until and long after he had lost consciousness. Floyd’s death sparked demonstrations across the nation, with people taking to the streets in many Texas cities to protest police brutality and racial inequity.
“The recent murder of longtime Houston resident George Floyd by a law enforcement officer in Minneapolis is a painful reminder to us that though we have traveled so far, there is still a long way to go,” Whitmire and Coleman said in the release.
Coleman told the Tribune on Tuesday that he and Whitmire will start with filing legislation that was removed from the Sandra Bland Act in 2017, such as measures to increase the standards by which law enforcement can stop and search a vehicle and ban law enforcement from stopping drivers for minor traffic violations to allow an officer to look into other suspicions. Coleman said they will also look at filing measures related to what constituents are asking for in the wake of Floyd’s death, “specifically getting rid of choke holds” and ensuring that, “if a peace officer is standing around watching their colleague do something wrong, that they must intervene.”
Bland, a 28-year-old black woman, was found dead in 2015 in an apparent suicide at the Waller County Jail three days after she was arrested during a routine traffic stop. Dashboard camera footage disproved the state trooper’s stated reason for arresting her — assault on a public servant — and showed him threatening to drag her out of her car and tase her after she refused to put out a cigarette. Her death and the released footage led to demands for police and jail reforms.
It’s much worse than lying: Trump is trying to drown you in BS
Many call Donald Trump a liar because he's made it so obvious and easy to do so. But the reality is even worse than lying. What Trump & Co. have done is attack the very existence of fact and truth.
The victims of those repeated actions: decency, business, governance, justice, public discourse, our Constitution and democracy itself.
Documenting the torrent of Trumpian falsity has become a cottage industry in journalism. One recent tally totaled 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days. That's more than 15 a day.
Men in KKK hoods flying Trump banner attempt to march at Black Lives Matter event in Nevada
At least two people were spotted wearing Ku Klux Klan garb at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Fallon, Nevada.
KRNV's Miles Buergin shared video of the incident, which appears to have occurred during protests on Monday.
The video shows two people dressed in white hoods as they come in contact with protesters. At least one of the two men can be seen holding a sign that appears to promote President Donald Trump.
An officer can been seen speaking with the men before he follows them away to the jeers of protesters.
Watch the video clip below.
WATCH:At the BLM protest in Fallon, two unidentified protesters dressed in white hats, similar to the Klu Klux Klan, showed up after demonstrators on both sides were dispersing. Both walked away from the demonstration but were followed by Fallon police.
Trump’s trapped in his own bunker of fear — with his fan base of right wing cowards
We're now more than a week into the White House's attempts to rationalize Donald Trump's choice to tear gas peaceful protesters in order to clear the way for a photo op, and the excuses aren't getting any better. Officials can't even decide on one lie to tell, ping-ponging between denying the violence against protesters was that serious — the event was extensively documented — to claiming it was justified. The latest excuse from Attorney General Bill Barr, who previously tried to deny he ordered the action, somehow falls into both camps.