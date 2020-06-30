Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Meghan McCain says ‘defund the police’ slogan is breeding hysteria — and the gun-waving St. Louis couple proves that

Published

22 mins ago

on

Conservative Meghan McCain returned to “The View” Tuesday to talk about the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCluskey, waving around an AR-15 at Black Lives Matter protesters.

McCain, who has a license to carry a gun, noted that it was clear the couple had no idea what they were doing. Patricia McCluskey, in particular, had her finger on the trigger of her handgun and was pointing it not only at the protesters but at her husband as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She could have easily shot her husband in the head!” said McCain.

“I have a problem starting there. If you’re going to do this — me and my husband go to the range often. I’m very responsible,” McCain said. “The first thing you learn in safety is you never point your weapon at something you don’t intend to shoot and hit. There are many different angles of videos. I’ve seen about 40. I think this is what happens when people go into the suburbs in this kind of style.”

As a fact-check, the neighborhood wasn’t the suburbs, it was just outside of the St. Louis Zoo.

“We’ve had conversations on this show about protesting and what happens in different cities. There’s been an impression for some people in the media that violence and looting, which is not all the protesters of course, the majority of it has been extremely peaceful. There has been some violence and some looting and rioting that’s happened. I think, the question I always had is what happens when you start going into the suburbs when people a lot of times are armed and do feel intimidated. I don’t know. I agree with what Sunny is saying. it’s confusing to me. Their statement has changed.”

In her earlier statement, Sunny Hostin noted that the McCluskey’s story has evolved from claiming that there was a mob attacking them to protesters destroying things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a mob of people comes into your neighborhood and breaks a gate, that’s one of the things they’re claiming, people are going to feel intimidated,” said McCain. “I don’t agree with how they did it. Like I said, I went into detail about how the irresponsibility of how they were using their weapons. It’s a snapshot in what’s going on in America. In people like New York City you’ll have people like De Blasio saying petty crimes are fine. Some violence is warranted and we have to deal with it. Then you’ll go to other parts of the country and they’ll say, ‘Not here, not now, not my neighborhood.’ It’s a blueprint of the cultural war going on in the country.”

See the video discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

More and more white voters are abandoning Trump — and race relations appear be the ‘driving factor’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

If President Donald Trump is reelected in November, he will do it with a lot of help from white voters — especially older white males in rural areas and small towns. But journalist David A. Graham, in a June 30 article for The Atlantic, asserts that Trump’s support among white voters is decreasing — and the top reason, Graham argues, is race.

“When video of the police killing of George Floyd first emerged, Trump condemned it,” Graham writes. “But he quickly reverted to his standard rhetoric, seeing a chance to exploit and exacerbate divisions over race. It’s hard to believe that anyone is surprised: while not every offensive Trump comment has reached the same wide audience or been interpreted the same way, the president’s most widely covered remarks have touched on race. What is different this time is the way people are responding.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain says ‘defund the police’ slogan is breeding hysteria — and the gun-waving St. Louis couple proves that

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Conservative Meghan McCain returned to "The View" Tuesday to talk about the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCluskey, waving around an AR-15 at Black Lives Matter protesters.

McCain, who has a license to carry a gun, noted that it was clear the couple had no idea what they were doing. Patricia McCluskey, in particular, had her finger on the trigger of her handgun and was pointing it not only at the protesters but at her husband as well.

"She could have easily shot her husband in the head!" said McCain.

"I have a problem starting there. If you're going to do this -- me and my husband go to the range often. I'm very responsible," McCain said. "The first thing you learn in safety is you never point your weapon at something you don't intend to shoot and hit. There are many different angles of videos. I've seen about 40. I think this is what happens when people go into the suburbs in this kind of style."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr.: ‘I don’t think it’s too complicated to wear a mask’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday suggested that attendees of the Republican National Convention will be encouraged to wear masks even though President Donald Trump has refused to do so.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo noted that the party's convention will be held in Jacksonville, Florida -- where coronavirus cases are surging.

"We're still two months out from the convention so we have a little bit of time to get everything in order," the president's son opined. "We're going to make sure that everything is done in a safe and appropriate manner."

"You know, I don't think it's too complicated to wear a mask," he continued, "or wash your hands, follow basic hygiene protocols. We're just going to do whatever we can to make sure that the people that are there in attendance as well as the people from the RNC and the campaign are safe, enjoyable and have an awesome time."

Continue Reading
 
 