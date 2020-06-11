The View’s Sunny Hostin explains the dark reason that Trump is trying to paint protesters as ‘domestic terrorists’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, explained that President Donald Trump’s claim that Seattle, Washington protesters are “domestic terrorists” is all part of a larger plan.

“There is no government list of domestic terrorist groups, and the U.S. government definition of domestic terrorism requires it to be dangerous to human life,” said Hostin. “But I think he’s trying to invoke the term, domestic terrorist so that he can use military intervention so that he can call in the national guard. So, that he can use helicopters, so that he can militarize the situation. I think it’s really a shocking description of Americans exercising their constitutional rights.”

She went on to say that people should be “fearful” because of that.

“In fact, a lot of military groups have come out against using that kind of language. One group, the modern Military Association of America has condemned those words and said, ‘It’s labeling American citizens peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights as terrorists is an egregious breach of his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,'” Hostin quoted the group.

“That really means something when you have a group of vets saying that the president of the United States should not be labeling peaceful protesters, which is what they are doing in Seattle, as domestic terrorists. I think we should all as Americans be very concerned about that,” she closed.

