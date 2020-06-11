Quantcast
The View’s Sunny Hostin explains the dark reason that Trump is trying to paint protesters as ‘domestic terrorists’

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, explained that President Donald Trump’s claim that Seattle, Washington protesters are “domestic terrorists” is all part of a larger plan.

“There is no government list of domestic terrorist groups, and the U.S. government definition of domestic terrorism requires it to be dangerous to human life,” said Hostin. “But I think he’s trying to invoke the term, domestic terrorist so that he can use military intervention so that he can call in the national guard. So, that he can use helicopters, so that he can militarize the situation. I think it’s really a shocking description of Americans exercising their constitutional rights.”

She went on to say that people should be “fearful” because of that.

“In fact, a lot of military groups have come out against using that kind of language. One group, the modern Military Association of America has condemned those words and said, ‘It’s labeling American citizens peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights as terrorists is an egregious breach of his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,'” Hostin quoted the group.

“That really means something when you have a group of vets saying that the president of the United States should not be labeling peaceful protesters, which is what they are doing in Seattle, as domestic terrorists. I think we should all as Americans be very concerned about that,” she closed.

Coronavirus is mutating as it moves around the US — here’s what that means for you

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

A new analysis published in the journal Science found seven new strains of the coronavirus that have been circulating in California — and that's according to a very small sample size.

Specifically, a group of international scientists looked at samples from 36 COVID-19 patients in nine California counties and the Grand Princess cruise ship from late January to mid-March. Through a phylogenetic analysis — which is when researchers study the evolutionary relationships of genes — they found at least seven different SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including the WA1 strain which has been associated with Washington state.

Bill Barr faces ‘growing calls for his resignation’ during the George Floyd protests

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

From the Mueller report to the Ukraine scandal, critics of Attorney General William Barr have often denounced the U.S. attorney general as someone who puts his loyalty to President Donald Trump over the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. And Barr’s critics, journalist Tom McCarthy reports in The Guardian, have found even more reasons to be critical of him during the George Floyd protests.

“The top law enforcement official in the country, the attorney general, William Barr, is facing an internal crisis of confidence and growing calls for his own resignation,” McCarthy explains. “Barr stands accused of directing violence against peaceful demonstrators outside the White House earlier this month — and with peddling a conspiracy theory advanced by Donald Trump in an attempt to smear protesters, who enjoy wide public support.”

Trump supporters seethe at ‘socialist’ general who apologized for president’s infamous photo op

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump are not happy with Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who apologized for taking part in President Donald Trump’s now-infamous photo op that required deploying pepper spray against peaceful protesters.

In his apology, Gen. Milley said that it was wrong for him to take part in a photo op that made it look as though the American military was taking a side in the domestic political dispute over the use of police brutality against black Americans.

