‘There is a better way’: George W Bush breaks his silence to speak out against ‘tragic failures’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, former President George W. Bush issued a statement on the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests.

“It is time for America to examine our tragic failures — and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths,” wrote Bush. “It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country. It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future.”

“America’s greatest challenge has long been to unite people of very different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity,” wrote Bush. “The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly split our country, still threaten our Union … The heroes of America — from Fredrick Douglass, to Harriet Tubman, to Abraham Lincoln, to Martin Luther King, Jr. — are heroes of unity. Their calling has never been for the fainthearted. They often revealed the nation’s disturbing bigotry and exploitation — stains on our character sometimes difficult for the American majority to examine. We can only see the reality of America’s need by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised.”

“This will require a consistent, courageous, and creative effort,” concluded Bush. “We serve our neighbors best when we try to understand their experience. We love our neighbors as ourselves when we treat them as equals, in both protection and compassion. There is a better way — the way of empathy, and shared commitment, and bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am confident that together, Americans will choose the better way.”

Read the full statement below:


Horseback riding club rolls into Houston protests to stand in solidarity with protesters

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Horses are raising a hoof to support Black Lives Matter protesters in Houston, Texas Tuesday.

After several nights of protests, an urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, joined the efforts

“We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters," said Marcus Johnson, sitting atop his horse.

https://twitter.com/Mike_Hixenbaugh/status/1267899109471588352

As the riders fists stretched toward the blue Texas sky, the protest crowd broke into cheers and applause.

https://twitter.com/Mike_Hixenbaugh/status/1267901154601701376

Brianna Noble did the same at the protests Friday, sitting atop Dapper Dan, leading a crowd of protesters.

False rumors of an antifa invasion are filling up local neighborhood Facebook groups: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Unverified rumors about factions of antifa and looters descending on suburban neighborhoods are blowing up in local Facebook groups and neighborhood watch forums around the country, NBC News reports.

"Some of the posts feature a screenshot of a tweet by a fake antifa Twitter account that Twitter said was created by the white nationalist group Identity Evropa, attempting to drum up fear of looting in residential and suburban areas," the reports reads. "The false antifa tweet was boosted in part by Donald Trump Jr., who posted a screenshot of the tweet to his Instagram account. Other rumors falsely warn of antifa members being 'bused in' to towns in Idaho."

‘Oh my Lord’: Ex-senator goes off on Trump for lie that he’s a Christian

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump staged a photo-op in front of St. John's Church in Washington, DC on Monday, clumsily holding a Bible to celebrate his demand to call in the National Guard to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters.

It was a move that sent former Sen. Claire McCaskill into a fury.

"You know, I am so sad and angry and full of emotion about what our country is going through right now," she said during an MSNBC appearance. "And the nerve of this man and the people around him thinking it was a good idea to use police on horses and tear gas and flashbangs to move a peaceful crowd so he could go out there and do something that's at its essence so phony."

