‘There is great distrust of the entire system’: CNN reporter says protesters want the Hennepin attorney to resign

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Miguel Marquez reported that while Minnesota civil rights activists will approve of the upgraded charges against the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, they also want accountability for Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney who initially declined to charge every officer.
“Those protesters will be pleased, absolutely happy to hear these charges have now been brought, but they will want more,” said Marquez. “Specifically, they do want the County Attorney, Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney, who initially had this case and then turned it over to the attorney general, they want him to resign. They’re also upset with the governor and his handling of it.”
“There is great distrust of the entire system top to bottom,” said Marquez. “There is a sense that something is different now, that the story that we did yesterday here at the capital where we saw thousands upon thousands, mostly young people, but old, young, Black, white, Latino, Native American, Asian, coming together in huge numbers, that people in the movement here have never seen before.”
At his press conference on Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison maintained that he has confidence in Freeman, and that Freeman will continue to serve on the prosecution team against the officers.
On Wednesday, clergy with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington held a vigil for George Floyd — only to be surrounded by armed federal officers from a number of different agencies.
Images and video were captured by WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez.
You can’t get anywhere near Lafayette Park today since police expanded their perimeter. There are national guard and what look like federal corrections officers blocking 16th street, but about half these guys don’t have visible insignia or badges. pic.twitter.com/U1KtRnSpVj
This Wednesday, the White House tweeted out a video promoting a conspiracy theory that claims antifa and other leftist factions were leaving pallets of bricks and rocks at protest hot spots for rioters to use. According to one tweet, a portion of the video actually shows anti-ramming security barriers outside the Chabad Jewish community centre in Sherman Oaks, California -- not rocks being left on the sidewalk to be used as weapons, as the White House claimed.