Quantcast
Connect with us

There’s no such thing as a government-issued ‘face mask exempt card’ — it’s all a fraud

Published

2 hours ago

on

Those who don’t want to wear a mask are now coming up with fraudulent ID cards that claim they are protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act because they don’t want to wear a mask.

There is no regulation or rule exempting people from wearing masks under the ADA law.

“I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public,” the card says at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wearing a face mask possesses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you,” it continues.

It then has a Justice Department seal on it and in the lower-left corner claims to be part of the Freedom To Breathe Agency. While their website isn’t a .gov address, nor do they claim to be a government agency, it’s clear the goal was to appear to be an official entity. It is not. However, the card claims that it will report any violators to the non-government agency as a threat.

“If found in violation of the ADA you could face steep penalties. Organizations and businesses can be fined up to $75,000 for your first violation and $150,000 for any subsequent violations,” the card also claims. It’s true, but not wearing a mask doesn’t fall under the ADA. Stupidity is also not covered under the ADA.

“We are a movement of proud American citizens who are dedicated to protecting their freedom and liberty,” the site says. They aren’t selling the card at the site, only hats and coffee mugs. Their Facebook group falsely claims “Wearing a mask is an unhealthy obstruction of oxygen flow that can lead to hypoxemia and hypoxia, can permanently damage the brain, lungs, heart and about any organ. We must protect our birth right (sic) to breathe. This is NOT negotiable. FTBA is an agency designed to stop face mask orders from spreading nationwide and globally.”

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is already warning residents in their county that cards claiming to exempt the holder from California’s face covering ordinance are fraudulent and not endorsed by the state, local, or U.S. government, said the New Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These postings were not issued by the department and are not endorsed by the department,” a press release explained. “The department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ada.gov for ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] information issued by the Department.”

You can see a copy of the card below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Secret Service forced to quarantine after Tulsa rally staff outbreak

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

After eight members of President Donald Trump's advance staff were diagnosed with COVID-19, the U.S. Secret Service has decided to quarantine dozens of officers who are now at risk of coming down with the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that since two Secret Service agents were diagnosed with the virus others the agents came in contact with could be at risk.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I can’t wait’ to ‘go out and start slaughtering’ Black people: Three North Carolina cops fired after racist rant

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Port City Daily reported that three police officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after dash-cam footage recorded a profane and racist rant in which they fantasized about "slaughtering" Black people and used the N-word.

"Michael ‘Kevin’ Piner, James ‘Brian’ Gilmore, and Jessie E. Moore II were all terminated from the force. The announcement came from the new Chief of Police Donny Williams — not even 24-hours into his first day as chief," reported Michael Praats. "[Piner], along with two other officers have been fired from the department after dash-cam footage recorded two phone conversations — accidentally — and a supervisor conducting a routine audit of the videos found the disturbing content."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Legal experts warn Bill Barr is tearing up the rule of law with no consequence: ‘The only thing that can be done is impeachment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported the growing alarm from legal experts that Attorney General William Barr is facing no meaningful consequences for his attempts to undermine the rule of law.

"Since February, Barr has intervened in two criminal cases to the benefit of those who once advised Trump; ousted a U.S. attorney who is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer; and dutifully implemented Trump’s vision for a forceful crack down on demonstrators in the District protesting police violence," reported Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian. "The tension over allegations of Barr’s malfeasance reached new heights Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee took testimony from two current prosecutors, including one who had worked on the team of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image