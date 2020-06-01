‘These are Americans!’ Don Lemon calls on Trump to back off ‘military force’ and ‘listen to the people’
On Monday, CNN anchor Don Lemon urged President Donald Trump to end his threats of violence and military force, and instead listen to the communities crying out for help.
“We’re looking at a country now … that is in desperation,” said Lemon. “The people who are out here yelling at the top of their voices, fighting back against police, they’re desperate to be heard, they’re desperate to get food on the table, they’re desperate to be treated equally under the law.”
“What I hear in the president’s voice — and this is just what I hear — I hear fear,” said Lemon. “Any time you are saying, you guys are weak, you need to apply force — what are you going to do, put a fortress around the White House, put a fortress around america and not engage with the people who are telling you, who are outside of your door screaming, hey, we need to be heard?”
“Listen to us, listen to us, we matter. Black lives matter. We matter in America,” said Lemon. “You’re not listening to us … the way that you engage with people, the way to stop this, is to engage with the people who are screaming at the top of their lungs for you to pay attention. You represent these people who are outside of your door screaming, desperate to be heard. Engage with them. Listen to them. Meet them at their level. Stop pushing them back. Stop trying to use military force to push them back. What are you going to do, all the might in the world, and use the military to push them back? These are Americans, your constituents. Your fellow Americans.”
“I don’t understand what the president of the United States is doing by bringing all of this in,” said Lemon. “There is a very simple solution to this. Listen to the people. And that could have been solved a long time ago, if you just listen and engage the people who are desperate for you to pay attention to them, to include them.”
Trump is ‘asleep at the switch’ in his bunker while America needs a unifying voice: CNN’s Keith Boykin
On CNN Monday, former Bill Clinton staffer and CNN commentator Keith Boykin laid out the extent of President Donald Trump's failure in a moment of national crisis.
"Keith, do you feel this time at all may be different as far as a real outcome?" asked anchor Brooke Baldwin.
"I definitely feel this is different," said Boykin. "Think about the conditions that we're in right now. We have 41 million people who don't have jobs. You have 100,000 people who have died from the coronavirus pandemic, disproportionally black and brown people, and people outraged about the shooting and killing and murders of black men and women and the George Floyd incident and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, where people have no place to go, nothing to do. No school or jobs to go to. No distractions. It is not like the typical protest in the past that could go back to work or class. They could spend all summer just being upset unless there is a substantive change."
Trump is ‘capable of reading’ a unifying message — but it’s doubtful he’ll mean it: Atlanta mayor
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday expressed little confidence that President Donald Trump could unify the nation at a time when the United States faces a triple threat of a recession, a pandemic, and civil unrest.
During an interview on CNN, host Alisyn Camerota asked Bottoms about actions Trump could possibly take to calm nerves and bring the country together.
"What about the debate that we are told is going on in the White House, as to whether or not the president should at this moment make some sort of national statement and call for unity?" she asked. "Would you like to see that?"
Racist cops, COVID-19 and unemployment are sending black Americans into ‘despair’: Charles Blow
The multiple crises hitting the United States at the moment are hitting the black community particularly hard, and New York Times columnist Charles Blow said on Monday that it's sending people into deep despair.
While appearing on CNN, Blow said that the nationwide protests that have erupted in the wake of George Floyd's killing last week were about much more than the death of just one man.
"You add on top of that all the other conditions, which you spoke before, about this happening in the middle of a pandemic," he said. "Everybody's at home. 40 million people have filed for unemployment. They don't know where their next check is coming from... The idea that [unemployment] is disproportionately affecting black people, that COVID is disproportionately affecting black people that, police brutality is disproportionately affecting black people, it's all part of the despair."