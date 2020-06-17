‘They believe in the power of their guns’: CNN reporter exposes right-wing movement preparing for ‘civil war’
CNN investigative correspondent Drew Griffin on Wednesday took the lid off the so-called “Boogaloo” movement that is showing up to Black Lives Matter protests heavily armed.
During a segment about Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, a self-identified member of the Boogaloo movement who was charged this week with both murder and attempted murder, Griffin explained what he’s learned from speaking with other members of the movement.
“I’ve talked to some of these guys, they’re very hard to pin down on what their actual beliefs are, other than they very much believe in the power of their guns, their loaded firearms,” he explained. “They are calling for civil unrest, a civil war, or they’re preparing for one, it’s just unclear against whom.”
Griffin also detailed Carrillo’s ties to the movement.
“When they finally did make the arrests, according to the indictment, they found on his social postings messages that were connected to this Boogaloo movement,” he explained. “He had a patch on his clothing that identified with the Boogaloo movement, which has kind of a Hawaiian flair to it. And on the… car that he had carjacked, he wrote some Boogaloo messages in blood on the hood of that car.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pence busted by CNN for spreading COVID-19 misinformation as cases surge in multiple states
CNN on Wednesday called out Vice President Mike Pence for spreading misleading and even false information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Host Alisyn Camerota started off by drawing attention to an editorial that Pence wrote for the Wall Street Journal in which he downplayed fears about the surging numbers of cases in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo grills police union president as he defends cops who shot Rayshard Brooks
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo grilled Cobb County police union president Steven Gaynor, as he tried to defend the officers who killed Rayshard Brooks.
"Why do you believe this shooting was justified?" asked Cuomo.
"I think if you look at the whole situation, the whole story with an open mind from start to finish, you look at the officers dealing with Mr. Brooks in a calm and peaceful manner for about 43 minutes and you see it change when they tell him he's under arrest. He becomes violent and attacks the officers," said Gaynor.
"What kind of training did the officers get in using nondeadly force in how to apprehend somebody?" asked Cuomo.
CNN
Dick Cheney’s cardiologist accuses Trump of ‘criminal endangerment’ in Tulsa just to get a photo-op
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Dr. Jonathan Reiner — a longtime White House medical adviser and former Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist — condemned President Donald Trump for insisting on holding a campaign rally in Tulsa amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.
"What would you tell the president if you were advising him about what he's doing in Tulsa?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"I would tell him what he's doing in Tulsa is criminal endangerment," said Reiner. "He's intentionally exposing people to the risk of acquiring deadly virus just for a photo-op. He's risking the health of people for a photo-op. We've seen this before. We saw this last week in Lafayette Park, in my hometown here in D.C."