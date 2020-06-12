Black Trump administration officials ‘mystified’ by president’s ‘botched’ response to George Floyd protests

People of color who work for the Trump administration say they are baffled that he has handled the response to anti-police brutality protests so poorly.
In interviews with Politico, people of color who are still working in the Trump White House are “mystified” about how President Donald Trump has continued to pound the table about “law and order” instead of embracing the cause of reforming the police.
“They had a huge opportunity, and they botched it,” one official said. “I don’t know what led to the botching. Maybe he needs more advisers who have a better sense of what is going on in the real world.”
Another person of color who once worked for Trump said that the president’s response to the protests has been so tone deaf that they may not vote for him in the fall elections.
“Trump is not sharing any sense of empathy at all, because that is not who he is,” the official said. “You cannot ask him to magically turn it, on because it is not there.”
And one black Trump official tells Politico that they have just been keeping their head down through the whole ordeal.
“I just kind of keep to myself,” they said. “I don’t pay any attention to that stuff.”
