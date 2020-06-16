‘They keep doing it’: MSNBC anchor warns of ‘legitimacy crisis’ as police keep lying ‘in Trumpian fashion’

Police and the unions that represent them continue to lie to the public.

“Right now we’re in the midst of a once-in-a-generational national conversation about policing, race and justice — driven after the protests and the police killing of George Floyd,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported. “It’s the first time the fundamental rule of police are in the spotlight.”

“Republicans admit things have to change. yet even now, while we’re all paying attention, while the smartphones are on, while the lights are blaring, we keep getting new examples of police rushing to justice or outright lying to the public,” he explained.

He recounted how police unions in New York City falsely claimed that three officers had been intentionally poisoned while eating at a Shake Shack.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

“And I know this story is kind of a small one that has to do with milkshakes — seems like a funny thing, but it’s part of a much larger, more important issue: the legitimacy crisis in American policing is facing in this moment.

“We have seen example after example of police rushing to judgment or just flat out lying to our faces in total Trumpian fashion,” he noted. “There are so many examples of this, just from the protests alone.”

The host listed recent examples.

“Of course, police, like any institution, any government body, are going to make mistakes, lots of mistakes,” he noted. “But it’s just not acceptable to have police lying so casually about matters large and small, and they keep doing it. this legitimacy crisis has gotten so bad, that even President Trump was forced to act, or at least kind of to go through the fak simile of acting.”

