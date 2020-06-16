Quantcast
Connect with us

‘They keep doing it’: MSNBC anchor warns of ‘legitimacy crisis’ as police keep lying ‘in Trumpian fashion’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Police and the unions that represent them continue to lie to the public.

“Right now we’re in the midst of a once-in-a-generational national conversation about policing, race and justice — driven after the protests and the police killing of George Floyd,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported. “It’s the first time the fundamental rule of police are in the spotlight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Republicans admit things have to change. yet even now, while we’re all paying attention, while the smartphones are on, while the lights are blaring, we keep getting new examples of police rushing to justice or outright lying to the public,” he explained.

He recounted how police unions in New York City falsely claimed that three officers had been intentionally poisoned while eating at a Shake Shack.

“And I know this story is kind of a small one that has to do with milkshakes — seems like a funny thing, but it’s part of a much larger, more important issue: the legitimacy crisis in American policing is facing in this moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen example after example of police rushing to judgment or just flat out lying to our faces in total Trumpian fashion,” he noted. “There are so many examples of this, just from the protests alone.”

The host listed recent examples.

“Of course, police, like any institution, any government body, are going to make mistakes, lots of mistakes,” he noted. “But it’s just not acceptable to have police lying so casually about matters large and small, and they keep doing it. this legitimacy crisis has gotten so bad, that even President Trump was forced to act, or at least kind of to go through the fak simile of acting.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘They keep doing it’: MSNBC anchor warns of ‘legitimacy crisis’ as police keep lying ‘in Trumpian fashion’

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Police and the unions that represent them continue to lie to the public.

"Right now we're in the midst of a once-in-a-generational national conversation about policing, race and justice -- driven after the protests and the police killing of George Floyd," MSNBC's Chris Hayes reported. "It's the first time the fundamental rule of police are in the spotlight."

"Republicans admit things have to change. yet even now, while we're all paying attention, while the smartphones are on, while the lights are blaring, we keep getting new examples of police rushing to justice or outright lying to the public," he explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russian troll factory ‘Secondary Infektion’ caught spreading disinformation with thousands of fake articles: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Online trolls from Russia were caught spreading disinformation across more than 300 online platforms, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

"The Russian troll factory that meddled in the 2016 election isn’t the only unit in Moscow’s troll army. Since 2014, a different and more shadowy disinformation crew linked to the Russian government has been spreading forgeries and disinformation across social media. In a report released Tuesday, the social media tracking firm Graphika has uncovered the online trail of Secondary Infektion stretching across half a dozen years, two continents, and thousands of fake articles," The Beast reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter says dying of COVID after Tulsa event will just make him mad he won’t be able to vote: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Tulsa World spoke with James Massery, one of the many supporters of President Donald Trump who are already gathering to attend his Tulsa campaign rally on Saturday. He made it clear to reporters that he doesn't fear COVID-19 — and if it kills him, it'll just be a shame he wasn't able to vote for Trump.

"Whether or not I get it, it doesn't bother me in the least," said Massery, who is from Preston, a small community about 30 miles from Tulsa. "If I get it, I'll deal with it ... if it takes me out, it's just going to make me mad that I can't vote for Trump in this coming election."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image