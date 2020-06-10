This is the real reason Jeb Bush’s son just endorsed Trump: columnist

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, George P. Bush, son of former Florida Governor and onetime GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush, said that “President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism,” adding that he plans to vote for Trump in November.

CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that’s “big news” because Bushes are known to dislike Trump.

“Jeb Bush announced in May 2016 that he would not vote for Trump in the general election after he lost to Trump in the 2016 primary — in which the billionaire repeatedly mocked the former governor as ‘low energy,'” Cillizza writes. And in a 2019 interview with CNN’s David Axelrod, Jeb encouraged a primary challenge to Trump. “To have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative I think is important,” he said.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump targeted Jeb Bush with relentless attacks on his family’s legacy. To this day, Trump has never apologized, and the Bushes haven’t backed down when it comes to voicing their dislike of Trump. So why the full-throated endorsement from George P. Bush? Politics, Cillizza writes.

“…the simple fact — that George P. knows — is that there is NO conceivable path to the Republican nomination for governor or lieutenant governor in Texas as anything less than a vocal Trump supporter and voter.”

