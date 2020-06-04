Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This isn’t going away’: Defying curfews and police brutality in relentless push for justice, uprising over killing of George Floyd keeps growing

Published

3 mins ago

on

“Essential workers are exempt from the curfew, and what we are doing here is essential.”

Refusing to be cowed by militaristic intimidation tacticsmass arrestsdraconian curfews, and violence endorsed and directly ordered by the Trump administration, tens of thousands of people demanding justice for the police killing of George Floyd—and so many others—took to the streets across the U.S. once more Wednesday in a powerful signal that the nationwide uprising is only growing in the face of repression.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of thousands of demonstrators lying on their backs in the nation’s capital near Freedom Plaza—just two days after law enforcement viciously attacked peaceful protesters gathered at the White House—led Washington Post reporter Marissa Lang to remark that “the crowd keeps getting bigger,” even as President Donald Trump ramps up the street presence of the military, the FBI, ICE, and Border Patrol.

“There are more people at this die-in right now than there were in front of the White House yesterday,” Kang tweeted. “And more yesterday than the day before.”

What was true in D.C. was true in major cities and small towns across the nation on the ninth consecutive day of mass demonstrations, which kicked off last week near the sight of Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and spread quickly across the nation and around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A bunch of these protests are bigger on a Wednesday than they were on Saturday,” observed socialist Virginia Delegate Lee Carter. “They’ll be bigger still this weekend. This isn’t going away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Oakland, California, thousands of demonstrators chanting “Our streets!” defied the mayor’s 8 pm curfew and rallied at City Hall Wednesday night demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice. Thousands also gathered in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; Brooklyn, New York; Seattle, Washington; Detroit, Michigan; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We all need to stand up for each other, we can’t be silenced,” Oakland resident Ava Kravitz told NBC. “It’s our right to be here to speak so we have to do that, we have to be here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amissa Miller, another Oakland resident who attended the demonstration Wednesday, told the New York Times that “the curfew is meant to silence our voices and keep us off the streets.”

“Essential workers are exempt from the curfew,” said Miller, “and what we are doing here is essential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In New York City, demonstrators sitting peacefully in the street with their hands up were assaulted and arrested by police for violating curfew:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that the charge against Derek Chauvin—the now-former Minneapolis police officer who drove his knee into Floyd’s neck while ignoring the man’s repeated pleas for his life—has been upgraded to second-degree murder. Ellison also announced that the other three officers who were on the scene during Floyd’s arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

“To the Floyd family, to our beloved community, and everyone that is watching, I say: George Floyd mattered,” Ellison said during a press conference unveiling the new charges. “He was loved. His life was important. His life had value. We will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it.”

In a tweet Wednesday night, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) echoed the common sentiment that the charges are a direct result of the nationwide protests and urged people to keep up the pressure.

“To those rising up, speaking out, organizing together: this would not have happened without you,” said Jayapal. “Keep marching, keep protesting, keep demanding accountability, and keep fighting for justice. Don’t stop building the pressure necessary to secure change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s using protests to gain ‘illegitimate power’ as part of his ‘American Führer’ fantasy: forensic psychiatrist

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

A Yale psychiatrist who has repeatedly sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's mental health warned that his "displays of false strength" foreshadow his reaction to the November election if he loses.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine, author of the textbook "Violence," and editor of "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President." Lee, who heads the World Mental Health Coalition, focuses on public health approaches to violence prevention and has led various think tanks that seek to "draw connections between individual, community, and societal violence, as they are interrelated."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump gives strongest hint yet that Roger Stone is getting a pardon: ‘He can sleep well at night!’

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave his strongest indication yet that convicted ally Roger Stone would be getting a pardon.

In response to a tweet from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk about Stone serving time in prison after being convicted of multiple felonies, Trump seemed to say that Stone would never have to serve out his term.

"No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history," Trump wrote. "He can sleep well at night!"

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago buddy used his ‘shadow’ sway over the VA to promote his Marvel comic book empire

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Two and a half years ago, top officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rang the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange. Standing on the podium with them was a cheering, flexing Captain America. Spider-Man waved from the trading floor below.

The event had been billed as a suicide prevention awareness campaign. No one could figure out what the Marvel characters were doing there. David Shulkin, the VA secretary at the time, said in a memoir about his tenure that he was as surprised as anyone.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image