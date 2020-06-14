Thousands in Switzerland march against racism
Geneva (AFP) – Thousands of demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Switzerland on Saturday to denounce racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States.Despite rules in place banning gatherings of more than 300 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several cities saw huge crowds come out to join a growing global movement denouncing racism and disproportionate police violence against black and brown people.In the biggest demonstration, more than 10,000 people, most of them dressed in black, protested in Switzerland’s largest city Zurich, ac…
Kim Jong Un ignoring Trump’s ‘pen-pal diplomacy’ in bid for concessions: report
According to a report from Gordon Chang, writing at the Daily Beast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to ignoring Donald Trump based upon a statement issued out of North Korea on Friday.
Noting that the Un has been quiet for months -- including a period where it was reported that he was in ill health and dying -- the Beast report notes that North Korea's leader is having problems at home and may be playing a brinksmanship game with the American president who has problems of his own with a faltering re-election bid.
Fresh world protests against racism and police violence
Thousands marched in cities around the world for a second week of rallies Saturday to support the US Black Lives Matter movement, but also to highlight racism and police brutality in their own countries.
There were rallies in cities across Europe, with thousands demonstrating in several French cities, and clashes breaking out in Paris and Lyon.
Police arrested several far-right demonstrators in London after violence when they challenged people supporting racial quality there, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson denouncing their "racist thuggery".
The weeks of historic demonstrations have been ignited by the May 25 killing of African American George Floyd by a police officer -- the latest in a long line of unarmed black men being killed by white law enforcement in the US.
Delhi coronavirus fears mount as hospital beds run out
Ashwani Jain succumbed to the coronavirus in an ambulance as his family pleaded with several hospitals to take him in, the latest victim of the pandemic sweeping through the Indian capital and exposing a deadly shortage of hospital beds.
"They don't care whether we live or die," said his 20-year-old daughter Kashish, whose uncle, Abhishek, sat with Ashwani in the back of the vehicle on its desperate journey across Delhi.
"It won't matter to them but I have lost my father, he was the world to me," she said, tears welling up as she showed a photo of him.
All of the hospitals the 45-year-old businessman's family tried refused to admit Ashwani, even though an app set up by the city government indicated Covid-19 beds were free, Abhishek told AFP.