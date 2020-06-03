Quantcast
Connect with us

Three right-wing ‘boogaloo’ militants arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced that three far-right militants with ties to the “boogaloo” movement have been arrested on terrorism-related charges in Las Vegas, according to The Seattle Times.

“Federal prosecutors say the three white men with U.S. military experience are accused of conspiring to carry out a plan that began in April in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed because of the coronavirus and later sought to capitalize on protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody,” reported Michelle Price and Scott Sonner.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, the defendants initially met at a “ReOpen Nevada” rally protesting coronavirus lockdowns.

The report continued: “They were arrested Saturday on the way to a protest in downtown Las Vegas after filling gas cans at a parking lot and making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press.”

“The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday said they self-identified as part of the ‘boogaloo’ movement, which U.S. prosecutors said in the document is ‘a term used by extremists to signify coming civil war and/or fall of civilization,'” said the report. “Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, were being held on $1 million bond each in the Clark County jail Wednesday, according to court records.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Singer and songwriter pens ballad about ‘bunker boy Donald Trump’

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Singer/songwriter Courtney Jaye, whose album "Love and Forgiveness" was named as one of the Top 50 Albums of 2013 by American Songwriter, has penned an epic ballot dedicated to President Donald Trump.

It was reported Sunday that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker on Friday evening as a few hundred protesters surrounded the building. As the weekend progressed, more and more protesters have come to stand in opposition to police violence and a White House they feel isn't doing enough to stop it.

Trump has tried to claim that he was really just "inspecting" the bunker, but it went down like a lead balloon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Three right-wing ‘boogaloo’ militants arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced that three far-right militants with ties to the "boogaloo" movement have been arrested on terrorism-related charges in Las Vegas, according to The Seattle Times.

"Federal prosecutors say the three white men with U.S. military experience are accused of conspiring to carry out a plan that began in April in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed because of the coronavirus and later sought to capitalize on protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody," reported Michelle Price and Scott Sonner.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump became what we feared’: New Lincoln Project ad accuses Trump of using the Bible as a prop to boost his polls

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

A brutal new ad from the GOP group The Lincoln Project called "War Zone" is attacking President Donald Trump for becoming what Americans have feared he would.

He didn't come out of hiding this week to help calm the nation or to bring Americans together.

"He wasn't there to offer words of calm and comfort," the ad said. "Instead, he became what we all feared. Evoked the worst of our past. Threatened our governors and states. He ordered our own soldiers who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan to flood the streets, instructing them to turn against Americans. Used churches and the Holy Bible as political props. He didn't invoke the Lord to give us wisdom, but to boost his polls."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image