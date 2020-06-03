Three right-wing ‘boogaloo’ militants arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas: report

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced that three far-right militants with ties to the “boogaloo” movement have been arrested on terrorism-related charges in Las Vegas, according to The Seattle Times.

“Federal prosecutors say the three white men with U.S. military experience are accused of conspiring to carry out a plan that began in April in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed because of the coronavirus and later sought to capitalize on protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody,” reported Michelle Price and Scott Sonner.

According to the complaint, the defendants initially met at a “ReOpen Nevada” rally protesting coronavirus lockdowns.

The report continued: “They were arrested Saturday on the way to a protest in downtown Las Vegas after filling gas cans at a parking lot and making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press.”

“The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday said they self-identified as part of the ‘boogaloo’ movement, which U.S. prosecutors said in the document is ‘a term used by extremists to signify coming civil war and/or fall of civilization,'” said the report. “Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, were being held on $1 million bond each in the Clark County jail Wednesday, according to court records.”

One is an Army reservist, another formerly enlisted in the Navy, the third formerly enlisted in the Air Force — and have "self identified as part of the 'Boogaloo' movement," per criminal complaint https://t.co/kKq5i6uKlX — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 3, 2020