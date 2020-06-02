Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Tiger King’ star loses animal park to nemesis he tried to kill

Published

20 mins ago

on

The star of hit Netflix series “Tiger King” will have to hand over the ownership of his famous zoo to the nemesis he tried to have murdered, a court has ruled.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is in jail after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January for the attempted murder of Carole Baskin.

His feud with Baskin, an animal sanctuary owner, captivated millions in the Netflix documentary that became a sensation when it was released in March as America went into coronavirus lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baskin had for years accused Exotic of abusing the animals, including tigers, in his park.

Exotic said Baskin was trying to destroy his business, and their dispute ended up in a years-long legal battle.

On Monday, a judge in Oklahoma ruled that the ownership of Exotic’s 16-acre land in the state must be transferred to Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park will have to vacate the premises, “including removal of all zoo animals,” Judge Scott Palk said in the decision.

In 2013, a Florida court ordered Exotic to pay Baskin $1 million because his company had used logos and images similar to those of Big Cat Rescue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exotic tried to get off from paying by shielding his assets, leading to this second lawsuit, with the judge ruling in Baskin’s favor.

“Tiger King”, a seven-part documentary, was one of Netflix’s most-watched shows.

The platform announced in late April that in one month, 64 million subscribers had seen all or part of the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exotic, 57, has requested a pardon from President Donald Trump.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Chaos erupts at peaceful Black Lives Matter protest after white man pulls out a gun

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A peaceful protest of Black Lives Matter activists erupted into chaos when a white North Carolina man whipped out a weapon.

Twenty-five-year-old Harold Walker pulled a gun on two other white men during peaceful protests in Reidsville, North Carolina Monday night, reported RockinghamNow.

"It remains unclear if the incident that took place at around 9:30 p.m. was related to the protest in which demonstrators asked for fair treatment of minorities by police," the report said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Multiple GOP senators criticize Trump’s church stunt: ‘Don’t know what point the president was trying to make’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Several Republican senators on Tuesday were critical of President Donald Trump's photo op at the St. John's Church in Washington D.C. that necessitated launching teargas at peaceful protesters.

Via Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) criticized Trump for going to the church for his photo op right as the curfew in Washington D.C. went into effect.

"If he’d have gone out there yesterday morning rather than right before curfew, that would have been a non-issue," he said. "The whole appearance at that time, right before curfew, I thought was wrong timing."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks was behind Trump photo-op stunt that led to peaceful protesters being teargassed: reports

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

According to reports from both the New York Times and the Daily Mail, Hope Hicks, who now serves as counselor to the president, was the brains behind having Donald Trump leisurely stroll from the White House over to St. John's church for a photo-op that has turned into a public relations disaster for the administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image