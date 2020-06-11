Tightly packed crowd with almost no masks cheers as Trump condemns ‘plague from China’

At Thursday’s roundtable on criminal justice in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump briefly veered into discussing coronavirus, denouncing the “plague from China” — to resounding applause.

Crows cheers “plague from China” pic.twitter.com/w4sv4dvi8c — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 11, 2020

According to reporters Kelly O’Donnell and Weijia Jiang, the crowd cheering on Trump’s words was packed together, with no social distancing, and very few attendees wearing protective face masks.

TV Pooler @KellyO is at the President’s event. She passed along these images that show a tight squeeze and very few masks. pic.twitter.com/U0xFVDq04O — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) June 11, 2020

The United States is currently seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases in a number of states, prompting renewed public health fear and a decline in the stock market.