Quantcast
Connect with us

Tightly packed crowd with almost no masks cheers as Trump condemns ‘plague from China’

Published

4 mins ago

on

At Thursday’s roundtable on criminal justice in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump briefly veered into discussing coronavirus, denouncing the “plague from China” — to resounding applause.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reporters Kelly O’Donnell and Weijia Jiang, the crowd cheering on Trump’s words was packed together, with no social distancing, and very few attendees wearing protective face masks.

The United States is currently seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases in a number of states, prompting renewed public health fear and a decline in the stock market.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tightly packed crowd with almost no masks cheers as Trump condemns ‘plague from China’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

At Thursday's roundtable on criminal justice in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump briefly veered into discussing coronavirus, denouncing the "plague from China" — to resounding applause.

Crows cheers “plague from China” pic.twitter.com/w4sv4dvi8c

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 11, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump calls it a ‘beautiful scene’ when National Guard cut protesters ‘like a knife cutting butter’

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's roundtable in Dallas, Texas is already causing problems as he continues his attacks on protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

He recalled the protest violence in Minneapolis as tensions between the community and police increased over the past few weeks.

"It was a beautiful scene," though it's not "supposed to" be, when National Guard troops went in and cut through protesters "like a knife cutting butter," he said. Noting that they managed to stop the violence even if it meant, "yes there was some tear gas."

He went on to attack the BLM movement falsely accuses "decent Americans" of being "racist or bigots."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We’re dominating the streets with compassion’: Trump defends handling of George Floyd protests

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

At Thursday's criminal justice roundtable in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the George Floyd protests blazing around the country.

"We are dominating the streets with compassion," said Trump. He continued to blast the protesters, saying, "They've destroyed people, they've destroyed businesses, they've destroyed African-American owned-small businesses."

Trump triggered outrage with his administration's move to forcibly clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square prior to his visit to the church across the street from the White House. He has also called for using the military to quell protests, something that has put him at odds with his own Defense Secretary.

Continue Reading
 
 