‘Time to bail’: Longtime Trump backer urges GOP to dump him to avoid total political wipeout
Mickey Kaus, a one-time centrist Democrat who has since turned into an anti-immigration activist, believes that it’s time for the GOP to dump the man whom he backed in the 2016 presidential election.
Kaus, who has been a dogged advocate of Trump since the early days of the 2016 Republican Primary, has written an essay called “A Time to Bail” that says the GOP would be better served at this point booting the president from the ticket and running a less controversial candidate for the presidency.
“It’s undeniable at this point: Trump’s falling behind and flailing,” he writes. “He’s alienating white voters, and not gaining enough of any other kind.”
Kaus writes that he is particularly frightened of Democrats winning and immediately passing an immigration bill that will provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, which he believes will permanently wipe out the Republican Party for decades to come.
Kaus also believes that taking Trump out of the equation would give Republicans a shot at keeping the White House, especially since former Vice President Joe Biden is not exactly an inspiring candidate.
“The Democratic party, currently held together by antipathy to Trump, would lose its overriding purpose,” he writes. “The intensity level of the Dem campaign will instantly drop. Millions who might turn out to get rid of Trump will stay at home. The lightning rod having wandered off with all the electricity, everything will probably become very boring very quickly.”
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany’s latest defense of Trump exposed the fatal flaw that could end his presidency: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, Dana Milbank explained that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's attempt to dismiss allegations that Donald Trump knew about the Russian bounty program targeting U.S. military personnel exposed a presidential weakness that could be used as a contributing factor to destroy his political career.
2020 Election
The conservative myth of the effective ‘businessman’ president has been destroyed
Conservatives often extol the tough, no-nonsense approach taken by leaders of corporate interests as a way to run government more efficiently. But do businessmen really have any business being president?
This article was originally published at Salon
Theologian and philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, in his essay "Perils of American Power," published in The Atlantic Magazine in 1932, wrote of the uneasy combination in the United States of economic strength and political incompetence. We may be a preeminent world power because of our economic strength, he argued, but we are "politically the most ignorant of modern nations."
2020 Election
