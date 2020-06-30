Quantcast
‘Time to bail’: Longtime Trump backer urges GOP to dump him to avoid total political wipeout

Published

24 mins ago

on

Mickey Kaus, a one-time centrist Democrat who has since turned into an anti-immigration activist, believes that it’s time for the GOP to dump the man whom he backed in the 2016 presidential election.

Kaus, who has been a dogged advocate of Trump since the early days of the 2016 Republican Primary, has written an essay called “A Time to Bail” that says the GOP would be better served at this point booting the president from the ticket and running a less controversial candidate for the presidency.

“It’s undeniable at this point: Trump’s falling behind and flailing,” he writes. “He’s alienating white voters, and not gaining enough of any other kind.”

Kaus writes that he is particularly frightened of Democrats winning and immediately passing an immigration bill that will provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States, which he believes will permanently wipe out the Republican Party for decades to come.

Kaus also believes that taking Trump out of the equation would give Republicans a shot at keeping the White House, especially since former Vice President Joe Biden is not exactly an inspiring candidate.

“The Democratic party, currently held together by antipathy to Trump, would lose its overriding purpose,” he writes. “The intensity level of the Dem campaign will instantly drop. Millions who might turn out to get rid of Trump will stay at home. The lightning rod having wandered off with all the electricity, everything will probably become very boring very quickly.”


2020 Election

2020 Election

