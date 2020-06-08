‘Tinyman Square’: Internet suggests names for new fencing complex around White House
On Monday, anti-Trump conservative and ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson posed Twitter a question:
We need a name for the newly expanded White House Fence complex.
FOB Pussygrabber?
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020
Plenty of people were quick to respond with suggestions of their own.
Tinyman Square
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 8, 2020
The Assholamo
— Marco Murder Hornet Paradiso (@ParadisoReale) June 8, 2020
Alcatrash
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 8, 2020
How about the Turdcage?
— Nicholas Weaver (@ncweaver) June 8, 2020
Fort BoneSpurs
— RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) June 8, 2020
Fort Coward!
— Mary (@onward22) June 8, 2020
The Great Wall of Narcissism
— Tom (@bluesfn2017) June 8, 2020
AREA 45
— Mickey Hines (@mickhines) June 8, 2020
How about the "Inferiority Complex"?
— Louise (@Louise44301601) June 8, 2020
Chicken Coup sums up situation AND has a nice “ring” to it.
— joyce stoer cordi (@joycecordi) June 8, 2020
The Golden-Shower Arches
— The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) June 8, 2020
Shitmo
— CHARI 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@charito_lee) June 8, 2020
The Whiter House
— Ray the K (@raykeck14) June 8, 2020
Pre-Leavenworth.
— @JOURNOPIXS🎬 (@journopixs) June 8, 2020
Furor Bunker
— Sid MacLeod- NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE! ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@sidmacleod) June 8, 2020
— [email protected] (@cheecierom) June 8, 2020