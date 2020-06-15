Top Trump advisor gets schooled after going on 5 minute rant insisting systemic racism doesn’t exist because Obama
“I’m not sure what this ‘systemic’ term really means.”
Larry Kudlow says the election of President Barack Obama proves systemic racism does not exist in America, and it probably never did, because “we live in freedom.” The CNBC anchor who sat listening to him go off finally had to inject some facts into his fallacious and unsubstantial patriotism.
Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, went on a five-minute rant, telling an anchor at his former news network that systemic racism doesn’t exist in America because “President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called ‘systemic racism.'”
Saying he doesn’t “believe in systemic racism,” Kudlow went on to praise “the American system” as “the best system ever devised for mankind, for history. We are liberty, we are equality, we are fairness.”
“We’ve come a long way in this country now,” Kudlow continued. “I will grant you there are some people who may be racist. I will also grant you in the police there are some bad apples. But my view has always been, folks have good hearts in this country, and folks do not work in the basis of discrimination, and folks understand the need for equality and opportunity.”
Kudlow, who rarely says anything not in keeping with his boss’s wishes, added that changes can “absolutely” be made, and President Trump is going to put out an executive order on police reform “soon.”
After a diatribe about the civil rights laws of the 1960’s, which Kudlow suggested put an end to inequality, Kudlow went on to say, “Is this a systemic problem? No.”
“Systemic means America’s bad, America is wrong,” Kudlow insisted, which is false. “I don’t believe that, I never have.”
The CNBC anchor finally interjected, saying: “Larry, I don’t think it means America is bad, I think you have to look at the explanations for why the net worth of a white family is ten times that of a Black family, or a Black family led by a household with an advanced degree doesn’t make as much as a white family who’s led by a household with a high school degree.”
“The statistics are endless.”
“I’m not sure what this ‘systemic’ term really means,” Kudlow finally admitted, while – out of nowhere – managing to suggest that Black households “breakup” more than white families.
Watch:
LARRY KUDLOW: “Here’s a thought: President Obama, the first black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called ’systemic racism.’”pic.twitter.com/LGhC3BLH7d
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 15, 2020
Breaking Banner
Obama winning disproves the existence of ‘systemic racism’: Trump advisor Larry Kudlow
On CNBC News Monday, President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated his position that he does not believe America has an issue with "systemic racism" — and as evidence, offered the fact that President Barack Obama had been elected twice.
"Here's a thought," said Kudlow. "President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called "systemic racism."
Kudlow first came under fire last week, when, on a separate CNBC appearance, he said, "I don’t believe there is systemic racism in the U.S. I’m not going to go into a long riff on it."
Breaking Banner
NOAA chief busted for violating ethics by trying to cover-up Trump’s false claims about Hurricane Dorian
There was continued fallout on Monday from President Donald Trump's scandal involving a hurricane forecast map that was doctored with a Sharpie marker.
"The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration violated the agency’s code of ethics in the fall when he rebuked employees for contradicting President Trump’s inaccurate claim that a hurricane would hit Alabama, NOAA said Monday in a report," The New York Times reported.
"Neil Jacobs, NOAA’s acting administrator, 'engaged in the misconduct intentionally, knowingly, or in reckless disregard' for the agency’s scientific integrity policy, according to a panel commissioned by the agency to investigate complaints against him," the newspaper explained.
‘Guardians not warriors’: Atlanta mayor orders police reforms
The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in the US city sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement.
"Our police officers are to be guardians and not warriors in our communities," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told a press conference.
Bottoms described Friday night's police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks as a "murder" and said it "didn't have to end that way."
"It angered me and it saddened me beyond words," the mayor said.