‘Tough as nails’: Yamiche Alcindor wins White House Correspondent’s Association award for Trump coverage

Published

2 hours ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s least favorite reporters, PBS Newshour’s Yamiche Alcindor is being honored for her coverage by the White House Correspondent’s Association.

While Alcindor may be known for asking Trump difficult question that prompts him to have presidential meltdowns, she’s also written stories that earned her the admiration of her peers.

“Yamiche Alcindor is serious, incisive and — though she has a quiet demeanor — tough as nails. Her asylum seekers report was exceptionally well done. She has interesting new takes on national stories. Her work on immigration and race are sensitively handled,” said the WHCA.

“Alcindor’s qualities reflect integrity, impartial analysis, breadth and depth of knowledge of the presidency and a love of the institution. We look forward to watching her work for decades to come,” they also said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
West Wing star rips Justice Roberts for chaos on election day in Georgia

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the primary elections in Georgia were marred by serious problems, including hours-long lines at polling places and malfunctioning machines.

Writing on Twitter, former "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford placed a significant portion of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Chief Justice John Roberts — who wrote the 2013 Supreme Court decision decimating enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in states with a history of voter suppression.

Conservative confirms Nevada Republican said ‘my white ass is more qualified than somebody’s black ass’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A prominent African-American activist and regular national cable commentator has confirmed to the Nevada Independent that once again Las Vegas City Councilperson Michele Fiore has said something drawing criticisms from her own party after remarks she allegedly made Saturday to 250 people at the Clark County Republican Convention.

Former governor’s campaign team has coronavirus — but even he can’t get real test results

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that former Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) received incorrect test results on his COVID-19 status.

This comes despite the fact that four members of his campaign to retake the Utah governor's mansion have already tested positive for coronavirus.

We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #Covid19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sgT8Tt0tFR

