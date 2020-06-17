Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trapped and defensive’: Trump aides reportedly warned he’s on a ‘path to defeat’ — but it didn’t go well

Published

1 min ago

on

A report by the New York Times on Wednesday found that President Donald Trump’s aides have been trying to warn him that the polls portend poorly for his chances in 2020.

But according to reporters Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, the president was “impatient” and didn’t handle the news well:

In a recent meeting with his top political advisers, President Trump was impatient as they warned him that he was on a path to defeat in November if he continued his incendiary behavior in public and on Twitter.

Days earlier, Mr. Trump had sparked alarm by responding to protests over police brutality with a threat that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Mr. Trump pushed back against his aides. “I have to be myself,” he replied, according to three people familiar with the meeting. A few hours later, he posted on Twitter a letter from his former personal lawyer describing some of the protesters as “terrorists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of his aides were so despondent in response that they suggested to the Times that Trump may not even want a second term — that he’s trying to sabotage himself.

Trump “is acting trapped and defensive, and his self-destructive behavior has been so out of step for an incumbent in an election year that many advisers wonder if he is truly interested in serving a second term.”

This seems exceedingly unlikely, given everything we know about the president. It’s clear he doesn’t want to be seen as a loser. The problem is, from all appearances, that he has no idea how to lead in a moment like this one as he flails from one crisis to the next. And since he has no real agenda for a second term, he doesn’t have a clear sense of how to run a positive campaign.

And the election news is really bad for Trump. Recent public polls have shown Trump down by double digits in the national vote and even some swing states against Biden. Even assuming some systematic bias in the polls against Trump and that he could improve his standing in the coming months, it will be hard for him to pull off a victory in November.

But if he loses, it’s likely not because he wasn’t trying. It will be because he can’t do the job.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Putin thinks he can play Trump like a fiddle’: Bolton says in new ABC interview

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Former national security adviser sat down with ABC's Martha Raddatz for an interview that will air Sunday, but clips of the interview are already being posted online.

In one piece, Bolton says that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he can "play Trump like a fiddle." He went on to call Putin "smart" and "tough," and said that he doesn't see President Donald Trump as "a serious adversary."

When it comes to Trump as a businessman vs. Trump as a business dealmaker is far from creating an arms deal, said Bolton.

"Dealing with arms limitation treaties on strategic weapons, dealing in many, many other international security issues, are things far removed from his life experience," said Bolton.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New COVID-19 cases are happening in younger and younger people: polling expert

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday, statistician and polling expert Nate Silver identified a new trend in the latest wave of coronavirus cases: the new victims are disproportionately younger.

US daily numbers via @COVID19Tracking:

Newly reported deathsToday: 782Yesterday: 713One week ago (6/10): 878

Newly reported casesT: 24KY: 23K6/10: 21K

Newly reported testsT: 489KY: 465K6/10: 423K

Positive test rateT: 4.9%Y: 5.1%6/10: 4.9%

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Atlanta officer has not agreed to testify against his partner as the DA claimed: lawyer says

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Officer Devin Brosnan was cited by the district attorney in the Rayshard Brooks case as a state witness and will give evidence against his partner, Garrett Rolfe, who shot the unarmed Black man found asleep in a Wendy's parking lot. But according to Bronsan's lawyer, he has not agreed to flip.

It made news earlier Wednesday afternoon when the DA Paul Howard appeared at a press conference to give information about the charges against Rolfe.

The lawyer's statement was given to MSNBC's Ari Melber moments after the officers were told to surrender to the city.

"Devin is cooperating with the DA's office but has not turned 'states witness' and has not agreed to testify in any court hearing," Brosnan said in a two-page letter.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image