Trudeau says Canada winning virus fight, advises caution
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Thursday that Canada is winning the fight against the new coronavirus, with the latest data showing new cases in decline.
But he also warned that the battle is not over yet.
“The data shows that we are continuing to make progress in the fight against this virus in many communities, the number of new cases is low, and we can trace where they came from,” Trudeau told a daily briefing.
“That’s an encouraging sign that the virus is slowing, and in some places, even stopping,” he said. “But I want to be very clear: We’re not out of the woods.”
As of Thursday there were 93,700 coronavirus cases in Canada. More than half of those patients have already recovered.
New COVID-19 modeling for the country showed the epidemic has slowed after peaking mid-April.
And with strong containment measures — such as social distancing, testing and contact tracing — Canada could slay the virus by fall.
In the short term, Health Canada projects the total number of cases to rise to between 97,990 and 107,454, — including 7,700 to 9,400 deaths — by June 15.
Canada flattened its epidemic curve sooner than a number of countries such as Britain, Italy and the US, but lagged behind South Korea and Japan.
Ninety-four percent of the 7,495 deaths recorded so far have been among people aged 60 years or older; 82 percent were in long-term care homes.
Canada’s two largest and most populous provinces continue to struggle. Ontario and Quebec accounted for 90 percent of new cases in last two weeks, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Trudeau says Canada winning virus fight, advises caution
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Thursday that Canada is winning the fight against the new coronavirus, with the latest data showing new cases in decline.
But he also warned that the battle is not over yet.
"The data shows that we are continuing to make progress in the fight against this virus in many communities, the number of new cases is low, and we can trace where they came from," Trudeau told a daily briefing.
"That's an encouraging sign that the virus is slowing, and in some places, even stopping," he said. "But I want to be very clear: We're not out of the woods."
COVID-19
Compare the flu pandemic of 1918 and COVID-19 with caution – the past is not a prediction
People have turned to historical experience with influenza pandemics to try to make sense of COVID-19, and for good reason.
Influenza and coronavirus share basic similarities in the way they’re transmitted via respiratory droplets and the surfaces they land on. Descriptions of H1N1 influenza patients in 1918-19 echo the respiratory failure of COVID-19 sufferers a century later. Lessons from efforts to mitigate the spread of flu in 1918-19 have justifiably guided this pandemic’s policies promoting nonpharmaceutical interventions, such as physical distancing and school closures.
COVID-19
COVID-19, smell and taste – how is COVID-19 different from other respiratory diseases?
In March 2020, Google searches for phrases like “can’t taste food” or “why can’t I smell” spiked around the world, particularly in areas where COVID-19 hit hardest. Still, many of us have experienced a temporary change in the flavor of our food with a common cold or the flu (influenza). So, is COVID-19 – the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus – somehow special in the way it affects smell and taste?
We are researchers who study the relationships between human behavior and the sensations people experience from chemicals in daily life. Upon learning that COVID-19 might differentially affect taste and smell, we thought our expertise might be relevant, so we got to work.