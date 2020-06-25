Trump 2020 staffers told to self-quarantine after contact with infected colleagues at Tulsa rally

Several Trump campaign staffers are reportedly quarantining themselves after coming into contact with colleagues at a rally who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was first reportedly by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“CNN has learned several Trump campaign staffers are quarantining, after attending his rally in Tulsa last Saturday and interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive for #coronavirus,” CNN’s Lisa Mirando explained in a tweet.

The campaign declined to comment, according to CNN.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that “dozens” of Secret Service officers have also been told to self-quarantine after attending the Tulsa rally.

“The order came in the wake of the discovery — hours before the president’s Saturday evening rally — that at least six advance staffers who helped organize the trip had tested positive for the virus, including two Secret Service employees,” the report stated. “Another two advance staffers tested positive after Trump returned to Washington on Sunday.”