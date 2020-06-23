Quantcast
Trump accused of caring more about statues than latest outbreak of COVID-19 killing Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump announced to the press out of the blue that there is a law protecting Civil War statues called the Monuments Act. The Monuments Act, however, is about the use of public lands owned by the federal government for the preservation of historic, prehistoric, and scientific interests, like National Parks. It has nothing to do with statues.

What he actually plans to use is the 2003 Veterans Memorial Preservation Act which prohibits military statues from being destroyed. While Washington, D.C.’s mayor has the power to pardon offenders or commute a sentence, in the past it has been controlled by the Justice Department. It could give D.C. a unique opportunity to demand states rights in a legal battle.

Still, the president announced that the people responsible for trying to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson are going to be put in jail for a long time, he said, because he would be creating an Executive Order to mandate it. There hadn’t been any announcement about such an order until the president announced it. It sent many to speculate that there was no order and that White House staff were likely sent scrambling to create whatever Trump announced.

Trump also announced that he wasn’t “kidding” when he said that there should be less testing.

The president then went on to congratulate himself for having the largest rally crowd in history, both in-person and online. It’s a similar claim used by the White House in 2017 to claim the president’s inauguration crowd was the largest in history when photos showed the contrary.

See the mockery below:

Texas Children’s Hospital begins admitting adults due to COVID-19 surge

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Officials at Texas Children’s Hospital confirmed this week that the facility has begun admitting adults due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

In a statement to KHOU, Texas Children’s Hospital said that it is offering additional ICU and acute care beds for adults and children.

A Special Isolation Unit has been expanded at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus to care for adults with COVID-19.

City officials dread campaign rallies and GOP convention as coronavirus burns through Trump country

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Elected officials are dreading President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in cities where new coronavirus cases have been spreading.

The president will appear Tuesday at a megachurch in Phoenix, where intensive care units are filling up with COVID-19 patients, and the city's mayor has stated her opposition to the Students for Trump event, reported The Daily Beast.

“While I do not believe an event of this magnitude can be held safely, particularly as Arizona sees rising COVID cases, the President has decided to continue with this rally,” said Mayor Kate Gallego.

Missouri cop pulled off streets after threatening driver over off-duty fender-bender

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A Missouri police officer has been placed on desk duty after a video emerged of him threatening and invading the space of man while he was off duty, Fox 4 reports.

“I’m not working right now. I’m on vacation. I will f*ck you up. Sit down,” Officer Brandon Harrison tells Max McLeod in the video.

“Tell that to a judge. See who they f*cking believe, b*tch," Harrison tells McLeod. The video was filmed by McLeod fiancé, Summer Bohon.

