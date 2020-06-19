Trump administration flip-flops and won’t hide details of $600 billion in coronavirus aid to businesses

Berkeley, California was the scene of an angry and profane confrontation after a white man reportedly tore down protest signs on Juneteenth.

"As many of you know, I started a call to action to #ChalkforJustice tomorrow, 6/20 because one of my neighbors complained about my kids and I chalking #BlackLivesMatter on the sidewalk. About an hour ago, in my Berkeley neighborhood my kids and I were doing some chalking when I noticed a white man rip down my Chalk for Justice signs and rip them up," Henriette Selestine posted on Facebook.

"I confronted him here and captured some of the interaction on video. (Mind you I’m pregnant and had my two toddlers with me.) Fortunately, one of my white neighbors and another passerby jumped in and confronted the man as he walked away," she explained. "This is why it is so important that EVERYONE show their solidarity for #BlackLivesMatter. This is the kind of racist ignorance that is so pervasive STILL on Juneteenth in 2020."