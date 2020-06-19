Trump administration flip-flops and won’t hide details of $600 billion in coronavirus aid to businesses
Published 1 min ago
on
By Bob Brigham
Published1 min ago
on
ByBob Brigham
Friday evening, the Associated Press reported that the Trump administration will end trying to hide details of a massive coronavirus aid package.
AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire posted the news at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration drops its insistence on secrecy for a $600 billion coronavirus aid program for small businesses.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 19, 2020
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: White man in Berkeley goes on profane rant after tearing down protest signs on Juneteenth
Published40 mins ago
onJune 19, 2020
ByBob Brigham
Berkeley, California was the scene of an angry and profane confrontation after a white man reportedly tore down protest signs on Juneteenth.
"As many of you know, I started a call to action to #ChalkforJustice tomorrow, 6/20 because one of my neighbors complained about my kids and I chalking #BlackLivesMatter on the sidewalk. About an hour ago, in my Berkeley neighborhood my kids and I were doing some chalking when I noticed a white man rip down my Chalk for Justice signs and rip them up," Henriette Selestine posted on Facebook.
"I confronted him here and captured some of the interaction on video. (Mind you I’m pregnant and had my two toddlers with me.) Fortunately, one of my white neighbors and another passerby jumped in and confronted the man as he walked away," she explained. "This is why it is so important that EVERYONE show their solidarity for #BlackLivesMatter. This is the kind of racist ignorance that is so pervasive STILL on Juneteenth in 2020."
Breaking Banner
Twitter removes edited toddler video posted by Trump
Published52 mins ago
onJune 19, 2020
On Friday evening, Twitter removed the video posted by President Donald Trump, showing a Black and a white toddler running to hug one another, but deceptively edited to look as if the Black toddler was running from the white toddler.
The message from Twitter states that it was removed at the request of the copyright holder
Twitter has removed the video of the toddlers from Trump's account that it had labeled as "manipulated media."
A Twitter rep tells NBC: “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.” https://t.co/lC1YhbpeKo
Breaking Banner
‘It’s outrageous’: Kentucky voters face confusion as state scrambles to prepare for coronavirus
Published1 hour ago
onJune 19, 2020
On Friday, The Washington Post detailed the potential problems awaiting Kentucky voters in the wake of changes to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic.
"Less than 200 polling places will be open for voters in Kentucky’s primary Tuesday, down from 3,700 in a typical election year," reported Michelle Ye Hee Lee. "Amid a huge influx in requests for mail-in ballots, some voters still had not received theirs days before they must be turned in. And turnout is expected to be higher than in past primaries because of a suddenly competitive fight for the Democratic Senate nomination."