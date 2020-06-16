Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration is ‘disappointed’ South Africa called for UN probe into America’s systemic racism

Published

1 min ago

on

A UN inquiry into US racism would be “ridiculous,” a US official said Tuesday, voicing disappointment in ally South Africa for promoting the idea.

The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva is due Wednesday to discuss racism after a joint call by African nations, following worldwide horror over a white Minneapolis police officer’s killing of unarmed African American George Floyd.

ADVERTISEMENT

A draft resolution calls for an international commission of inquiry into systemic racism in the United States — a high-level probe generally reserved for conflict zones such as Syria.

“I think it’s a ridiculous idea,” a senior State Department official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He pointed out that four officers have been charged in Floyd’s killing and that the state of Minnesota televises trials, saying “it doesn’t get more transparent than that.”

He said the United States would take a “hard look” on whether to cooperate with the commission if it were established.

“I would certainly want to impose some ground rules. You can go find whatever facts you want to find, but let’s make sure we agree that we have an opportunity to participate in the process,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We in the United States are not afraid to acknowledge bad things that happen. We’re not afraid to acknowledge the fact that racial discrimination happens,” he said.

“What we’re saying is that we want the same standards applied to everybody else that get applied to us.”

President Donald Trump’s administration pulled the United States out of the council two years ago, saying it was biased against Israel and pointing to the inclusion of nations with dubious records such as Venezuela and Eritrea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Department official said that South Africa, which is not currently on the council, played a leading role in pushing the racism debate.

“We try to maintain very good relationships with the South Africans, and I have to say we’re a little disappointed in what they’re doing here,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we started talking about what their police do — I mean, you know, for heaven’s sake!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here is why Bill Barr’s lawsuit against John Bolton may only have an ‘audience of one’: Law professor

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed a civil suit against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the publication of his tell-all book alleging misconduct in the administration.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, law professor Rick Hasen explained why the lawsuit is likely just for show, to put Trump's mind at ease, rather than to actually block the book or win any sort of legal relief.

I've looked at the Bolton complaint, and a bit about the remedies portion t (https://t.co/OS4CI541Dx).The suit seeks declaratory relief (saying Bolton breached agreements), a constructive trust (disgorging any profits), and what looks like an injunction /1

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Snowflake’ Donald Trump mocked for being so scared of John Bolton’s book he made the DOJ sue

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be headed for another foolish lawsuit that embarrasses him. According to the Justice Department, John Bolton is being sued for moving forward with his book when the administration says it hasn't been cleared by the classification review staff.

According to the lawsuit, however, it says “on or around April 27,” Ellen Knight, the official tasked with reviewing Bolton’s book, finished her review process. According to her, the book draft "did not contain classified information."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Don’t make the mistake of counting Trump out — yet

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Five years ago, on June 16, 2015, I watched in mounting panic as Donald Trump and Melania rode down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his run for the White House. I immediately dropped everything I was working on because, knowing Trump well, I feared what was about to unfold and it would not be good.

This was far from the first time Trump had crowed about why he should be president. He had been saying this since at least 1987. It was part of his delusional belief that he is smarter than everyone else.

But this time was different. And I realized instantly what made it different could propel him to the Republican nomination.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image