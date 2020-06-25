Trump again calls Tijuana ‘heavily infected’ with COVID-19. Here are the facts
TIJUANA, Mexico — President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted the effectiveness and popularity of his border wall, stating that an unnamed “everyone” in San Diego asked him to build it to protect against a “highly-infected” but “wonderful town” on the other side of the border.Though he did not name Tijuana, a border city with a population of about 1.8 million, the reference was obvious. And it was not the first time this month he’s turned Tijuana into a target of his campaign talking points.But as of early June, San Diego had more documented COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. And there is no i…
WATCH: Man turns himself in to police after video captures him assaulting judge over mask dispute
A man who was caught on video in a confrontation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at a hardware store over a face mask dispute has turned himself in to police, KSAT reports.
Wolff was in a store checkout line when a cashier told a customer that wearing a mask was required. When the customer grew upset, Wolf intervened and tried to hand the customer a business card, who then knocked it out of his hand.
Oyster, air fryer and bicycle companies say their goods are ‘essential’ to fighting coronavirus so they can get tariff relief
What’s essential in a pandemic? Pretty much everything, if you read the tariff appeals of companies that import goods from China.
Canned tuna, which an importer argues is a perfect food to stock up on during infrequent grocery trips. Dietary supplements like ginkgo biloba, needed to bolster immune systems. Fitness machines, now essential equipment for home workouts.