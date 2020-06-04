Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump aides are compiling candidates to replace Mark Esper if Trump decides to fire him: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico reported that although Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s job appears safe for now, aides to President Donald Trump are compiling a list of potential nominees to replace him if the president changes his mind and decides to fire him.

“An administration official and two people close to the White House say staffers in recent days have pulled together a list of possible candidates for Defense secretary if Trump does choose to fire Esper,” reported Lara Seligman, Daniel Lippman, and Meridith McGraw. “At the top of that list is Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who was Esper’s No. 2 before taking the Army job last summer, the people said. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), an outspoken Trump ally who has previously been considered for the position, is also in the mix, according to one of the people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Esper has been in the doghouse with Trump ever since a public interview in which he tried to distance himself from the orders to forcibly scatter peaceful protesters at the White House ahead of the president’s church photo-op. He has pointedly broken with the president on the extent to which military force can be used against protesters.

However, other aides have said that firing is unlikely.

“Instead of being shown an early exit, one person in the administration said, Esper could just face an icing out,” said the report. “It’s a fate that has befallen numerous aides and Cabinet secretaries who cross Trump, from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, to every former chief of staff. Weeks or months before each aide actually departed the administration, Trump simply cut them out of key decisions after growing frustrated with them.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio ripped by NYT for failing to protecting New Yorkers from the NYPD

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

As protesters in New York City demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd, police in the city have resorted to heavy-handed tactics to try to restore order.

They’re dragging people out one by one. It looks like a mosh pit in there. To be clear this was a peaceful protest that cops surrounded and charged at 8 pm on the dot pic.twitter.com/f3lvrT2dlK

— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 5, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Labor Council demands Seattle police union address racism — or risk getting kicked out

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Seattle's police union risks being kicked out of the labor movement unless they immediately reform.

"The largest labor coalition in King County is giving the Seattle Police Officers Guild [SPOG] an ultimatum: acknowledge and address racism in law enforcement and in their union or risk being kicked out of the group," Crosscut reported Thursday. "In a vote Thursday, executive members of the King County Labor Coalition — a sort of union of unions — passed a resolution laying out tasks for the police guild, which represents over 1,000 rank-and-file officers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hillary Clinton rips Trump as ‘such an insecure man’ for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask in public

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden's virtual town hall — and offered a few choice words against President Donald Trump.

Clinton in particular scorned Trump for refusing to wear a mask in public, when his own administration recommends it as a COVID-19 precaution. "He’s such an insecure man," said Clinton. "He thinks it will make him less than he believes he is."

Clinton also slammed Trump and the GOP's crusade against mail-in voting.

"Trump and the Republicans will do everything they can to prevent people from voting," she said. "That’s why they are against vote by mail. That’s why they passed these ridiculous laws to try to limit the electorate."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image