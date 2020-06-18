Trump and the GOP ‘shrugs’ and ‘serves up crumbs’ as coronavirus numbers climb and police murder black men: conservative columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Jennifer Rubin argues Republicans are clueless as to the problem gripping the nation.
“What don’t Republicans understand?” she writes. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets. Within weeks, two police officers — one in Minnesota and another in Georgia — have been charged with murdering African American men who posed no threat to them. And still Republicans serve up crumbs.”
“It is no different on the coronavirus front — another example of grave racial inequality in America as people of color are hospitalized and dying at much higher rates than whites. Republicans don’t seem to care,” she adds.
According to Rubin, the lights are on at the White House and in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but “no one is home.”
“More African Americans will be killed by police, and more covid-19 hot spots will develop. But do not expect Republicans to do much about either.”
Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post.
