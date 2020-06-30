Quantcast
Trump has turned us into the ‘United States of Idiocracy’ — and letting us die: conservative columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot slammed President Donald Trump for turning America into the "United States of Idiocracy" amid a deadly global pandemic.

"The only thing 'Idiocracy' really got wrong was its timeline," said Boot, referring to the Mike Judge film depicting a future in which everyone in America is stupid. "It has taken just 15 years, not 500, for America to become an idiocracy. Don’t believe it? Look at our response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump attacks anti-segregation rule he blames for ‘devastating’ America’s suburbs

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "studying" the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule — claiming that it is "devastating" to America's suburbs, and that former Vice President Joe Biden would make it "MUCH WORSE" if elected president.

At the request of many great Americans who live in the Suburbs, and others, I am studying the AFFH housing regulation that is having a devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas. Corrupt Joe Biden wants to make them MUCH WORSE. Not fair to homeowners, I may END!

Senate reaches surprise deal to extend Paycheck Protect Program — but House action may not happen before recess: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Senators have passed an emergency extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"The Senate reached a surprise last-minute deal late Tuesday to extend the small-business Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8, passing it just hours before the lending program was set to shut down at midnight," the newspaper reported. "Prospects for the legislation in the House, however, were uncertain. Both chambers are set to adjourn for a two-week recess by week’s end."

