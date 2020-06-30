Trump attacks anti-segregation rule he blames for ‘devastating’ America’s suburbs

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “studying” the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule — claiming that it is “devastating” to America’s suburbs, and that former Vice President Joe Biden would make it “MUCH WORSE” if elected president.

At the request of many great Americans who live in the Suburbs, and others, I am studying the AFFH housing regulation that is having a devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas. Corrupt Joe Biden wants to make them MUCH WORSE. Not fair to homeowners, I may END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

AFFH is a rule intended to prohibit racial segregation of neighborhoods. The Department of Housing and Urban Development states that the rule requires “taking meaningful actions, in addition to combating discrimination, that overcome patterns of segregation and foster inclusive communities free from barriers that restrict access to opportunity based on protected characteristics.”