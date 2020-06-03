Quantcast
Trump attacks CNN for portraying ‘thugs and hoodlums’ as ‘the nicest people in the world’

Published

15 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked CNN and MSNBC for their coverage of the protests that have been taking place to demand justice for George Floyd.

“If you watch Fake News CNN or MSDNC, you would think that the killers, terrorists, arsonists, anarchists, thugs, hoodlums, looters, ANTIFA & others, would be the nicest, kindest most wonderful people in the Whole Wide World,” he wrote. “No, they are what they are — very bad for our Country!”

Trump in recent days has ratcheted up his rhetoric against protesters.

Even though the president has claimed that he supports peaceful demonstrators, his administration had police launch pepper balls and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters on Monday so that he could have his photograph taken at the St. John’s Church in Washington D.C.

The president has also said he would send the American military into cities to put down violent protests.

Secret recording reveals New York cops admitting to framing and beating residents

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Secret recordings reveal New York police officers admitting to framing and beating residents and collaborating with drug dealers

A whistleblower officer turned over the tapes to Gothamist and WNYC-FM, and the recordings capture hours of conversations between Mount Vernon police officers discussing shocking acts of misconduct.

“I need to have something tangible,” said Murashea Bovell, a 12-year department veteran who has blown the whistle for years on fellow officers. “Something to prove that what I was saying is true, and wouldn’t fall on deaf ears if the time came.”

Radio hosts fired for racist rant against George Floyd protesters who were ‘acting N-word-ish’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Talk radio hosts Kimberly Ray and Barry Beck on Wednesday were fired from their jobs in New York after going on a racist rant about George Floyd protesters whom they said "acted N-word-ish."

On Tuesday, the two hosts complained that black anti-police brutality protesters got angry at a white woman for saying the N-word when they never would have reacted that way if a black woman had said that.

"Let me ask you a question," Ray said. "Were they acting N-word-ish?"

"They were acting thuggerly," Beck replied.

"Were they acting N-word-ly?" Ray repeated.

Later in the segment, Ray complained about the "double standard" about black people being allowed to say the N-word.

