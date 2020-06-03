Trump attacks CNN for portraying ‘thugs and hoodlums’ as ‘the nicest people in the world’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked CNN and MSNBC for their coverage of the protests that have been taking place to demand justice for George Floyd.

“If you watch Fake News CNN or MSDNC, you would think that the killers, terrorists, arsonists, anarchists, thugs, hoodlums, looters, ANTIFA & others, would be the nicest, kindest most wonderful people in the Whole Wide World,” he wrote. “No, they are what they are — very bad for our Country!”

Trump in recent days has ratcheted up his rhetoric against protesters.

Even though the president has claimed that he supports peaceful demonstrators, his administration had police launch pepper balls and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters on Monday so that he could have his photograph taken at the St. John’s Church in Washington D.C.

The president has also said he would send the American military into cities to put down violent protests.

