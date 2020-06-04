Trump backs out of his golfing weekend at club in Bedminster

The FAA had a flight plan that scheduled Air Force One to deliver President Donald Trump to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey for a weekend of golf. That has now been withdrawn, though it isn’t clear if it was as a result of backlash as police said they didn’t expect any problems.

“We do not expect any problems,” Bedminster Police Chief Karl Rock said in a statement on the township’s website. “The Bedminster police remain vigilant and are prepared in the event that things don’t go as planned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FAA has withdrawn the advisory. President Trump, as of now, will not be traveling to his club in Bedminster this weekend after all,” reported Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire.