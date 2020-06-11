Trump blasted for throwing a ‘welcome home party’ for white supremacists with Tulsa rally: report
President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign has been receiving harsh criticism for holding a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
“Black community and political leaders called on President Donald Trump to at least change the Juneteenth date for a rally kicking off his return to public campaigning, saying Thursday that plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America come as a “slap in the face,” the AP reported Thursday. “Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but despite fierce blowback there are no plans to change it.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has been a leading critic.
This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party. https://t.co/lUXpnUoFQU
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 11, 2020
Sherry Gamble Smith, president of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, also blasted the campaign’s decision.
“To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen,” she argued.
The AP reported the campaign was surprised by the blowback.
“The Trump campaign was aware in advance that the date for the president’s return to rallies was Juneteenth, according to two campaign officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about internal discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity,” the AP reported. “Though choosing June 19 was not meant to be incendiary, some blowback was expected, the officials said. But the campaign was caught off guard by the intensity, particularly when some linked the selection to the 1921 massacre.”
2020 Election
Trump advisors urge him to fire campaign manager Brad Parscale: NY Post
President Donald Trump is under increasing pressure to fire his campaign manager, according to a new report in the NY Post.
"Advisers to President Trump are pushing him to dismiss his campaign manager Brad Parscale, arguing he lacks the political instincts to lead the team to a second term in the White House," the tabloid reported. "With just five months until the election, Republican operatives, individuals close to the Trump family and advisers both inside and outside the White House believe Parscale is out of his depth for what will be a closely fought election against Democratic opponent Joe Biden."
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is ‘stealing money from him’ in a panic over Lincoln Project ads: Rick Wilson
On Monday, Raw Story reported Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign was bombarding the Washington, DC media market with ads.
The ads were not designed to win any electoral votes, but to reassure Trump himself, who is known to spend much of the day watching cable TV and tweeting his media criticism to his 82 million Twitter followers.
On Wednesday, the ad monitoring Twitter account Medium Buying reported Trump's campaign was placing more ads on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
2020 Election
Trump supporters have to promise not to sue over COVID-19 to attend rally in 19,000 seat arena
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign announced the details of their highly-controversial decision to hold a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
The rally will occur at the BOK Center, or Bank of Oklahoma Center, which has a capacity of over 19,000.
To register for the rally on the campaign's website, supporters must agree they will not sue if they contract coronavirus.
"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury," the legal notice reads.