Trump blows racist dog whistle to declare he will not allow renaming of military bases named for Confederate traitors
A desperate President Donald Trump is working hard to ensure he does not lose any more of his die-hard base, despite polls showing he is slipping in every key demographic.
On Wednesday afternoon Trump entered the national conversation over renaming U.S. Military bases that are currently named to honor Confederate traitors who fought against the United States in the Civil War, by dog-whistling to his supporters.
“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc.,” Trump tweeted.
“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars,” he added, demeaning America’s fighting forces by suggesting, superstitiously that they get their power from treasonous traitors.
“Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” he tweeted.
“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!” Trump declared.
The word “heritage” is used, often by racists, to defend monuments to treasonous Civil War “heroes” who fought for the Confederacy and for slavery, and other Civil War era attacks on the U.S., including the”Stars and Bars” Confederate flag in all its iterations, like the iconic Battle Flag.
Rather than allow demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd, now in its third week, to continue without agitating them, Trump is adding fuel to the fire.
Axios adds that “the Navy and Marines have moved to ban the display of Confederate-era symbols,” including flags.
Many are weighing in, like economist David Rothschild:
Names of Confederate generals should live on in our history books, museums, battlefields but these traitors should not be glorified by the country that defeated them, and 155 years later still struggles to solidify victory, to fulfill promise to those the Confederacy had enslaved
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 10, 2020
A few more:
TIMBER!! Remember when last month Trump was bragging he had his highest Gallup poll numbers ever- well new Gallup poll today and Trump has dropped 10 points to a pathetic 39% approval rating. Can you say Democratic White House AND Senate in 2021?! pic.twitter.com/yYN66bYQV7
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 10, 2020
Sir, in 2015, you questioned why John McCain was a hero because you said you “like people who weren’t captured.” So, why should our military train on bases named for confederate traitors? @ProjectLincoln is right. Which side are you on? Patriot or traitor? https://t.co/UT7NBJHNlI
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 10, 2020
Ex-Tea Party rep slams Mitt Romney for ‘playing both sides’ on Trump support
On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power — told reporters he is "confident" that Republicans will stay in power, and the president will be elected to another term.
ROMNEY: “I'm confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate. And I actually have long predicted the president will be reelected - I continue to think that's the case.” Cc @realDonaldTrump
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 10, 2020
‘Idiot’ Trump supporter ignites a furious backlash after attempting to appeal to Hispanic Texans
Joe Michael Perez owns a Trump memorabilia shop in Texas's Corpus Christi Trade Center, and took an opportunity to promote his business in a local bilingual newspaper -- with a photo of himself by a statue of deceased Tejano singer Selena wearing a Trump "Keep America Great" hat, The Houston Chronicle reports.
The photo was apparently meant has an outreach to Latinos, but unsurprisingly, it backfired.
"I think he is a disrespectful idiot," says Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father. "Selena was never involved with politics."