Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump brags about National Guard breaking up protestors ‘like a knife cutting butter’

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was so impressed with the National Guard in Minneapolis dispersing protestors he again tried to steal credit from the Governor of Minnesota for deploying them.

“But we are very proud of the fact that I called, I said, ‘I’m sorry, we have to have them go in.’ And they went in. And it was like a knife cutting butter. Right through,” the President told a group of mostly white megachurch goers Thursday afternoon at a campaign-style rally event Thursday in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll never forget – you saw the scene, on that road wherever it may be, in the city. Minneapolis. They were lined up, they just walked straight,” Trump said.

“Yes. There was some tear gas and probably some other things,” Trump admitted.

Watch:

Trump is in Dallas holding a taxpayer-funded discussion the White House is calling by the campaign’s slogan: “Roundtable on Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing.” Tonight he will attend a private fundraiser where he is expected to pull in $10 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously mocks Trump for risking supporters’ lives to bask in another rally

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans for a campaign rally in Oklahoma, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked him for asking supporters to waive liability for any coronavirus cases that spread among attendees.

The sign-up page for tickets to the Tulsa rally informs supporters that they "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and agree not to hold the campaign liable if they're infected by the potentially deadly virus.

"Do you want to go to a rally?" the "Morning Joe" host began. "Would you like to go a rally right now? I want to crowd in with a lot of people, yeah, inside. I want to do that. If you want to go to a Trump rally, you know, Donald Trump, he's so cool, he goes to -- he goes to a plant in Maine where they're making swabs and and he doesn't wear a mask because he thinks that's cool. Of course, they have to destroy all the work they're doing for testing because he didn't wear it, and you remember [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows a couple days ago looking at the press going, 'You look funny in your masks.' [Politico reporter] Jake Sherman said, 'Yeah, because we don't want to die.' It's this fake macho B.S. they're trying to pull off."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Neo-Nazi fan favorite’ Laura Ingraham decries the erasing of ‘the old teachings about America’

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham — who has been called a "Neo-Nazi fan favorite" by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; a "white supremacist" by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; and a "racist" and a "monster" by her own brother — kicked off her primetime show Wednesday by warning viewers that the social justice movement sweeping the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death was a "propaganda war" waged by liberals bent on dismantling U.S. history and culture.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

These red flags foreshadowed Georgia’s primary election meltdown

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The signs kept coming that Georgia’s June 9 primary would not go well. On the last day of early voting, the Friday before the election, Jon Ossoff, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, waited for more than three hours to vote on Atlanta’s west side. It took Nikema Williams, the Georgia Democratic Party chair and a state senator from the city, more than five hours—on her wedding anniversary.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image